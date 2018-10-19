PODCAST: Football moves on as basketball gears up
On this week's episode John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara discuss Wisconsin's loss to Michigan and how the Badgers will have to bounce back when they take on Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. The guys also discuss the upcoming UW men's basketball season, and Jon McNamara breaks down a few upcoming recruiting visits.
