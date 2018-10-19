Ticker
PODCAST: Football moves on as basketball gears up

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

On this week's episode John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara discuss Wisconsin's loss to Michigan and how the Badgers will have to bounce back when they take on Illinois at Camp Randall Stadium. The guys also discuss the upcoming UW men's basketball season, and Jon McNamara breaks down a few upcoming recruiting visits.

