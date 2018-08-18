On this edition of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down the top storylines that emerged during the first three weeks of Wisconsin's fall camp. The guys break down what they have seen during Wisconsin's open practices, and make a few predictions about what the UW depth chart will look like before the regular season starts on Aug. 31.

