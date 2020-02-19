Less than a month after getting physically manhandled in a 19-point loss at Purdue, the Badgers redeemed themselves with a 69-65 victory over the Boilermakers at the Kohl Center.

In this episode of the BadgerBlitz Podcast, powered by Overtime Media, we examine the good takeaways, hear from senior guard Brevin Pritzl and head coach Greg Gard and examine the areas UW needs to improve in heading into Sunday's matchup against Rutgers.

Plus, Wisconsin assistant coach Alando Tucker gives us his take on Aleem Ford's hot streak.

Listen to the latest episode of the podcast by clicking here