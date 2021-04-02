MADISON, Wis. – Spring practices have started for the University of Wisconsin, with week one under a cloud of secrecy at Camp Randall Stadium before practices are open up to the media next week.

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz Podcast, we preview the spring practices and some of the major questions surrounding the offense and the defense, including a conversation with defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard. Given the opportunity to take the defensive coordinator position with the Green Bay Packers over the offseason, Leonhard decided to stay due to “unfinished business” with the Badgers program.

