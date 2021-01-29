Sun Prairie (Wis.) High junior Isaac Hamm dabbled as a linebacker, tailback, wide receiver and quarterback. But when his body dictated he move to the defensive line as a sophomore, Hamm found a position that would be his future.

MADISON, Wis. – The state of Wisconsin has become one of the meccas for colleges to find skilled offensive linemen. In six of the last eight recruiting cycles, beginning with 2022, Rivals’ top-rated high school athlete in the state has been a lineman and the network’s top-five list is littered with many others.

“My coaches looked at me and said if he’s not playing offense and o-line, we don’t really have much else place to put him on defense at 6-5,” Hamm said. “So, we’re going to stick him on the line and see what happens.”

What happened is Hamm receiving eight scholarship offers and interest from some of the top programs around the Midwest, including an offer from the University of Wisconsin last year.

Joining the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, Hamm talks about his recruiting process and a potential adjustment to his top four, preparing for a spring football schedule, the big growth in his game and much more.

Also on the show, we analyze Wisconsin’s road win over Maryland and hear from the game’s MVP – Micah Potter.

