Adam Bay, you have just won the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, what are you going to do now?

“I’m going on the BadgerBlitz Podcast!”

Ok, so it’s not quite as good as Disney World, but the former Wisconsin long snapper is our guest this week as we breakdown Wisconsin’s season-ending victory in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Down 14-0, the Badgers outscored 42-7 from the second quarter to the final seconds to register a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest.

We breakdown the positive takeaways from Wednesday’s bowl victory, hear from defensive MVP Jack Sanborn and offensive MVP Graham Mertz and talk to Bay about the team battling through the 2020 adversity-filled season.



Click here to listen to this week’s episode!

Be sure to follow the BadgerBlitz Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!