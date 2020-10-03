Fond du Lac prospect Braelon Allen called it a business decision. The University of Wisconsin coaching staff likely labeled it a home run. After verbally committing to the Badgers in July, Allen announced in September that he would be reclassifying from the 2022 class to join the 2021 Badgers' recruiting class. “I am beyond excited and proud to announce that I will be reclassifying to the class of 2021 and will be enrolling at UW in June,” Allen tweeted. “I want to thank everyone that has helped me get to this point and I hope you all continue to support me and respect my decision.”



Wisconsin 2021 four-star safety commit Braelon Allen (Jon McNamara/Rivals.com)

A Rivals.com four-star recruit, Allen gives Wisconsin seven four-star recruits in the 2021 class. That number is the most in program history, as the Badgers are on pace to deliver their best recruiting class in the internet ranking era. Currently, UW sits with the No. 14 recruiting class in the country, as the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Allen is rated the No. 10 safety in the country and the No. 154 overall prospect by Rivals. What led to the decision? How will he fit into defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense? How close does he feel the Badgers are from competing for a national title? Allen joins The BadgerBlitz.com Podcast to answer those questions and talk more about his decision to change course.