PODCAST: Can the Badgers turn the page?
On this week's edition of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down Wisconsin's upset loss to BYU - and discuss what the Badgers need to do to right the ship before their night game against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium. Jon McNamara also gives an update on Wisconsin's latest recruiting efforts.
