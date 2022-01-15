 Wisconsin Basketball: Breaking down Badgers' success early on in 2022
PODCAST: Breaking down Wisconsin men's basketball's success to start 2022

Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski
Senior Writers

BadgerBlitz.com returns with its weekly podcast as senior writers Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski take a look at what has led to Wisconsin's six straight wins and an impressive 14-2 start.

Topics discussed on this week's show include the following:

*Biggest takeaways from Wisconsin's victories over Maryland and Ohio State

*Tyler Wahl's emergence over the last five games where he has averaged 15 points, 5.8 rebounds per game and shot over 70% from the field.

*Johnny Davis' "off day" against Ohio State -- 14 points and nine rebounds on 4-of-18 shooting with four turnovers -- and what contributed to it, but also his developing leadership on the team

*Recalibrating expectations for this Wisconsin program, and the week ahead against Northwestern and Michigan State

Tyler Wahl has put on a show the last five games
Tyler Wahl has put on a show the last five games (Dan Sangers/BadgerBlitz)

