PODCAST: Breaking down Wisconsin men's basketball's success to start 2022
BadgerBlitz.com returns with its weekly podcast as senior writers Benjamin Worgull and Jake Kocorowski take a look at what has led to Wisconsin's six straight wins and an impressive 14-2 start.
LISTEN HERE FOR THIS WEEK'S EPISODE
Topics discussed on this week's show include the following:
*Biggest takeaways from Wisconsin's victories over Maryland and Ohio State
*Tyler Wahl's emergence over the last five games where he has averaged 15 points, 5.8 rebounds per game and shot over 70% from the field.
*Johnny Davis' "off day" against Ohio State -- 14 points and nine rebounds on 4-of-18 shooting with four turnovers -- and what contributed to it, but also his developing leadership on the team
*Recalibrating expectations for this Wisconsin program, and the week ahead against Northwestern and Michigan State
