PODCAST: Badgers look to stay hot against Nebraska

On this episode of the BadgerBlitz.com podcast John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down what the Badgers need to do to navigate through a tough stretch of Big Ten conference games. Jon McNamara also breaks down some recent recruiting news for both the UW men's basketball and football teams.

