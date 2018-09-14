On this week's edition of the BadgerBlitz.com Podcast, John Veldhuis and Jon McNamara break down what they saw during Wisconsin's win over New Mexico and talk about what the offense can do to fine-tune some elements as they take on BYU this weekend. They also discuss what the return of Danny Davis will bring to Wisconsin's offense, and make predictions for the BYU game. Jon McNamara also breaks down a big win on the recruiting trail for the Badgers in their 2020 recruiting class.