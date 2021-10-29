 Wisconsin basketball: Discussing Jonathan Davis and the Badgers' men's program
PODCAST: A look at Wisconsin basketball; UW-Iowa preview

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
BadgerBlitz.com welcomes Abby Schnable from the Wisconsin State Journal to discuss the Wisconsin men's basketball program and this latest group of Badgers.

Click here to listen to this week's episode!

Wisconsin standout guard Jonathan Davis
Wisconsin standout guard Jonathan Davis (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Abby and I break down the following:

*Observations from open practices and the Red-White Scrimmage

*Next steps for Jonathan Davis in his development

*How second-year players Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson could impact the team

*What transfers Chris Vogt, Jacobi Neath and Isaac Lindsey could bring to the program

*What to expect from Friday night's exhibition against Whitewater

