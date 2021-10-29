PODCAST: A look at Wisconsin basketball; UW-Iowa preview
BadgerBlitz.com welcomes Abby Schnable from the Wisconsin State Journal to discuss the Wisconsin men's basketball program and this latest group of Badgers.
Abby and I break down the following:
*Observations from open practices and the Red-White Scrimmage
*Next steps for Jonathan Davis in his development
*How second-year players Steven Crowl and Ben Carlson could impact the team
*What transfers Chris Vogt, Jacobi Neath and Isaac Lindsey could bring to the program
*What to expect from Friday night's exhibition against Whitewater
