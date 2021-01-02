 Penn State Hoops: Penn State's game with Wisconsin postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-02 17:24:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Penn State's game with Wisconsin postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

Penn State's matchup with No. 6 Wisconsin set for Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, the two programs announced Saturday evening in joint social media posts.

The postponement represents Penn State's second this season due to COVID-19 concerns, a previous matchup with Drexel in November scrapped for the same reasons.

According to the announcements, the Nittany Lions and Badgers will look to work out a mutually agreed-upon date to make up the game.

The Nittany Lions (3-4 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) are coming off an overtime loss at Indiana on Wednesday, 87-85, while the sixth-ranked Badgers are 9-2 overall and 3-1 against conference competition, most recently earning a 71-59 win at Minnesota.

*******

• Talk about this article inside The Lions Den

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue-White Illustrated

• Follow us on Twitter: @BWIonRivals, @NateBauerBWI, @RivalsSnyder, @DavidEckert98

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}