Originally thinking the penalty was on Northwestern receiver Ramaud Chiaokhaio-Bowman , Williams and the other defensive backs could only throw up their hands.

“My mom, she’s my biggest fan,” Williams said. “I see her in the stands, I blew her a couple kisses because of the excitement.”

MADISON, Wis. – As he fell to the Ryan Field grass following a second-quarter interception, Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams knew he had given his offense prime field position to take the lead.

Williams smiled over Zoom Tuesday when he commented, but there has been a clear sense of frustration from the Wisconsin defensive backs, feeling cheated to a degree by an officiating crew that whistled them for four defensive pass interference penalties during Saturday’s 17-7 loss at Northwestern.

Two came on Northwestern’s opening drive. On first-and-10 from the UW 15, NU quarterback Peyton Ramsey threw a fade pass into the end zone for receiver John Raine. Raine was out of position on the throw and stopped his route, causing Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson, who was in pursuit, to run into him. Raine appeared to sell the contact by falling to the turf.

Getting a first down on the 2-yard line, Wisconsin stopped a run on first down, stopped Ramsey for a four-yard loss on second down and appeared to get out of harm’s way when cornerback Rashad Wildgoose broke up a third-down fade pass intended for Raine in the end zone with what looked like normal contact. However, a late-throw flag from the back judge gave Northwestern a fresh set of downs, and the Cats scored on the next play.

“I know what (Defensive Coordinator Jim) Leonhard is teaching (our defensive backs),” head coach Paul Chryst said. “We’re going to teach to play within the rules. We’ve never not done that here, and (we) want them to be confident in their technique and playing with the rules. There will be times where something gets called. If you are playing within the rules, you can’t let that call get to you, and that’s easier said than done.”

While the first two calls could be up for debate, Williams’ flag was simply a miss. Williams had inside position and was in prime position to intercept the underthrown pass. Replays showed the only substantial contact was Bowman grabbing Williams by the shoulder pad and beginning to pull him down to the turf with him.

“At times it felt like the ref maybe had purple underneath his black and white shirts,” Williams said. “That game, I don’t think the calls were as fair as they should have been.”

Safety Eric Burrell was whistled for Wisconsin’s final defensive pass interference call in the fourth quarter that appeared to be just.

After not getting penalized in the first two games, Wisconsin’s secondary was penalized 44 yards for its four penalties.

If things go as scheduled, Williams and his fellow defensive backs will get an opportunity for redemption against a Minnesota offense that ranks fifth in total offense (404.8 ypg), sixth in scoring (30.0 ppg) and ninth in passing (206.6 ypg). The passing game is highlighted by receiver Rashod Bateman, who initially opted out of the 2020 season before choosing to play. He enters the weekend second in the Big Ten in catches (36), three in yards per catch (7.2) and fourth in yards (472).

“We know we’re going to be challenged this week,” Chryst said. “Our guys, I think they look forward to that. We’ve got a competitive group, as well. They’ve got to go out and trust what they’ve been doing and how to do it. I feel good about that group going about it that way.”

In Wisconsin’s 38-17 victory over Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium last season, Williams made a statement against Bateman. With the Gophers trailing 24-10 in the third quarter, Williams broke up passes on third and fourth down for Bateman inside the UW 5. He finished that game with four pass breakups and an interception.

After whistled frustrated the group last weekend, Williams said there will be no carry over to Saturday.

“I don’t penalties will stop our aggressiveness or change our technique or how we play down the field,” Williams said. “To see how excited Coach Leonhard was about us making plays down the field and the calls being what they were, he eggs us on. He wants us to go harder. He doesn’t see them as pass interference calls and neither do the defense, but it’s football. I think you learn from it and keep going.

“It is a hard job, but I don’t think a flag should hinder a defensive backs confidence and what they do.”