{{ timeAgo('2018-11-30 14:00:00 -0600') }} football

QB Parker McQuarrie is next in line of Wisconsin's recruiting board

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr didn't wait long to extend an offer after Max Johnson, arguably the top 2020 quarterback on Wisconsin's board, committed to LSU on Wednesday.

Just hours later, the Badgers sent out a scholarship to Parker McQuarrie, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound prospect from Weare (N.H.) St. Paul's School.

Parker McQuarrie
