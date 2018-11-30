QB Parker McQuarrie is next in line of Wisconsin's recruiting board
Quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr didn't wait long to extend an offer after Max Johnson, arguably the top 2020 quarterback on Wisconsin's board, committed to LSU on Wednesday.
Just hours later, the Badgers sent out a scholarship to Parker McQuarrie, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound prospect from Weare (N.H.) St. Paul's School.
