MADISON — When former Miami Hurricane Tyler Van Dyke entered the transfer portal following his fourth year in Coral Gables, there were plenty of suitors for his services. After all, the 23-year old gunslinger has experience in spades and 7,469 career passing yards. When Wisconsin showed interest and he began to look into Madison as a potential destination for his fifth year of college football, the skill players on the Badgers' offense caught his eye. "Oh wow,' Van Dyke said of his reaction. "They do have some guys up there...When you look at guys like Will Pauling, Bryson Green, Chez Mellusi, that entire o-line. Those guys are really good players."

Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. (USA Today Sports)

Van Dyke burst onto the scene in 2021, throwing for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.3 percent of his passes. He displayed the kind of arm talent, especially on his deep balls, that had many in the media penciling him in as a top NFL prospect once he'd completed the requisite three years of college. That never materialized, as in the next two seasons combined, he tossed for 29 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while struggling to stay on the field, due to both injuries and getting benched for poor play. “It was kinda disappointing, after that second year with all that talk and everything," he said. “I had a few injuries, that kinda held me back. Had a grade three AC joint, a little knee thing last year. Not saying that’s an excuse. Some up and downs, miscommunications in some places, and sometimes not playing my best football. Sometimes that happens, you’re not gonna be perfect. It’s all about how you bounce back." It's worth noting that the situation in Miami was rather unstable during Van Dyke's tenure. He played under two different head coaches and three offensive coordinators. After four years in South Florida, the quarterback decided to start fresh for his final season of eligibility. “I think it was time. Had a lot of ups and downs at Miami, and I think coming here is a really good fresh start, especially with someone like (offensive coordinator) coach (Phil) Longo," he said. There was a lot to like about Wisconsin for Van Dyke, from the weapons at his disposal to his familiarity with Madison — he was recruited heavily by the previous staff at Wisconsin, and visited the campus twice on recruiting trips. But Longo, like he mentioned, was a big draw as well. He's a proven quarterback whisperer and the system he runs is similar to the one Van Dyke played in during his electric 2021 campaign under Rhett Lashlee, now the head coach at SMU. "I had a lot of success with coach Lashlee and he’s more of that spread, air-raid type offense," he said. "I think coach Longo does a really good job of going in depth in how to teach the game, and that’s something I never really got taught. Over the years, I kinda learned stuff on my own based off experience. But he’s been really good in teaching us." Van Dyke, of course, now must learn his fourth offense in five years of college. There's certainly a learning curve, but Longo is confident in his most experienced quarterback's ability to pick up his scheme. "Learning a new offense is old hat for him because he’s so used to doing it. And he’s done a really really good job in a very short amount of time of understanding and learning the terminology and understanding how we run everything," the coordinator said.