Wisconsin and Iowa, which square off Saturday night, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside. *Note: Players included in this report are currently on each team's current roster.

Biggest wins for Iowa

Recruiting story: Gary Andersen elected not to offer Nathan Stanley during his time as head coach at Wisconsin. And when Paul Chryst took over the program in 2015, the former three-star prospect was already committed to Iowa. The Badgers tried to make a late push to keep Stanley inside the state, but he signed with the Hawkeyes and is currently in his second year as the starting quarterback. In the 2016 class, UW landed three-star quarterback Kare' Lyles.

Recruiting story: Considered a basketball prospect at the start of his high school career, Jack Plumb emerged as a potential Big Ten offensive tackle during his junior year at Bay Port High School. Iowa offered in the summer of 2017, and the Badgers followed suit just a few days later. In the end, Plumb became one of the few prospects to leave the state with a scholarship in hand, though their were rumblings UW elected to take another receiver (Aron Cruickshank) instead of an offensive lineman. Regardless, the Hawkeyes came out on top for Plumb, who will likely redshirt this fall.

Biggest wins for Wisconsin

Recruiting story: When Chryst took over for Andersen, it was believed Wisconsin's days scouring the JUCO ranks was over. But Andrew Van Ginkel, who played at Iowa Western Community College, was too good to pass on. In the end, the former four-star prospect picked UW over Iowa and Nebraska. An Iowa native, Van Ginkel spent two years at South Dakota after graduating high school before winding in the JUCO ranks.

Recruiting story: It may be hard to believe, but Wisconsin's starting right tackle used to be a quarterback at the prep level. David Edwards, a former three-star prospect from Illinois, committed to UW in June of 2014. He ultimately selected the Badgers over Iowa and Illinois. "Wisconsin uses their tight ends better than any other team in the country," Edwards told BadgerBlitz.com. "In the end it was really down to Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. I visited Illinois and then Wisconsin right after on Sunday. Right after the visit to Wisconsin I knew that's where I wanted to be."

Started with linebacker coach Seth Wallace, really picked up when Wisconsin native Tim Polasek was added as offensive line coach. He hits Wisconsin and Minnesota very hard. — Tom Kakert (@HawkeyeReport) September 21, 2018

In the 2019 class

*Wisconsin and Iowa are out in front for Josiah Miamen, who is expected to decide at some point this fall. The three-star prospect has taken official visits to both schools. *Iowa offered in-state defensive tackle Keeanu Benton before his commitment to Wisconsin this summer. *De Pere's Jake Karchinski is committed to Iowa, but he did not have an offer from the Badgers. *Tyler Endres and Logan Lee both had offers from Wisconsin prior to their respective commitments to Iowa.

Players from Wisconsin on Iowa's current roster

Players from Iowa on Wisconsin's current roster