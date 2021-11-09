 A look at the recruiting battles between Wisconsin and Northwestern.
On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin and Northwestern, which square off Saturday in Madison, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last five years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.

*Note: Prospects included in this report only include athletes on the current Badgers' and Wildcats' rosters.

BIGGEST WINS FOR NORTHWESTERN

Recruiting story: Four-star defensive end Devin O'Rourke was a big target for Wisconsin early in the 2018 recruiting class. But the 6-foot-6, 230-pound senior from Lincoln Way (IL) East decided to stay inside the state to play for the Wildcats.

"I had a one-on-one talk with Coach (Pat Fitzgerald) Fitz for about 45 minutes and after that I was sold on Northwestern," O'Rourke told Rivals.com. "I just couldn't find a school that's going to be a better fit for me and after that talk I totally bought into the program at Northwestern. I never really had a time frame, to be honest. I just felt all along that whenever I was 100 percent ready to commit I would commit."

In the 2018 class, UW signed defensive ends Isaiah Mullens, Cormac Sampson (moved to OL) and Boyd Dietzen (no longer with the program).

{{ article.author_name }}