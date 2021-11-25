On the recruiting front: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

*Note: Prospects included in this report only include athletes on the current Gophers' and Badgers' rosters.

Wisconsin and Minnesota, which square off Saturday in Minneapolis, had some key head-to-head recruiting battles over the last few years. BadgerBlitz.com takes a closer look inside.

Recruiting story: Wisconsin offered tight end Jameson Geers after a strong camp performance in the summer of 2019. At that time, the Badgers joined a scholarship list that previously included Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Minnesota, Northwestern and Virginia, among others.

“Well I was really surprised because after he told me that, Coach (Mickey) Turner said that he hasn’t offered a tight end in a camp in three years -- so I was his first tight end that he offered right after a camp in three years," Geers told BadgerBlitz.com. "That meant a lot to me. I was definitely happy about that, that he couldn’t wait or he thought I had a good chance, so he just wanted to extend me an offer.

"That right there, it made my whole day, so I was happy about that.”

The Badgers were believed to be a strong contender for Geers' services, but the standout from Illinois made an early commitment to Minnesota in January of 2020.