On the Map: Five Wisconsin targets to watch (Part 2)
In-state recruiting has been the backbone of the Wisconsin football program, a tradition started by Barry Alvarez and carried on over the last 30 years.
With five commitments already from inside the state, here's a look at five (more) prospects from the Badger State who are serious options for UW in the 2020 class.
Note: This is not an exclusive list as the UW coaching staff is involved with a number of prospects from Wisconsin. This list also does not include current commits Ben Barten, Trey Wedig, Chimere Dike, Cole Dakovich or Jack Nelson.
On the Map: Michigan | On the Map: Illinois | On the Map: Indiana | On the Map: New England | On the Map: Ohio | On the Map: California | On the Map: Wisconsin (Part 1) | On the Map: Kansas and Missouri |
Mitchell Bartol has been one of the hottest in-state prospects this winter with offers from Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, Kent State and Western Michigan. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from powerhouse Kimberly High School visited Wisconsin this fall with his teammate, offensive lineman Evan Buss.
"They were glad to see me down there and talked to me about how the season was going," Bartol told BadgerBlitz.com. "They said to keep working hard and that they’ll be watching.
"I’ve been following Wisconsin since I was a kid and going down to watch many games over the years."
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news