St. Charles (IL) East junior three star ranked offensive tackle recruit Dylan Barrett (6-foot-5, 285 pounds) has wrapped up a busy summer which included several college camps and visits. Barrett recaps the end of his summer travels while also looking ahead towards his upcoming junior season and more here.

"The summer went really well for me," Barrett said. "We are back at practices now and everything has been going well. We have a few spots to fill but otherwise the team looks good and I'm ready to start the season."

Barrett also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"In June and July I went to camps at Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Iowa. I also visited Northwestern last Saturday and Iowa last Sunday and I also checked out Michigan State not too long ago for a practice. It was good to just get out to see each school in person again along with just getting a better feel for each school along with getting to talk with the coaches at each school."

Barrett is also planning to get out this season and make a few college game day visits.

"I haven't sat down and set up anything just yet but I definitely want to get out and see some college games in person this season. l'm looking at seeing a game at Iowa along with Wisconsin and Northwestern. I might also try to get out top Michigan State since they invited me to come see them when they play against Michigan."

Does Barrett, who is already holding double digit offers this summer ever consider making an early college decision?

"I definitely go back and forth on that quite a bit. When you make these various visits it's pretty easy to get caught up in things and get excited about these schools. But then I slow myself down and then realize that I still have two years of high school left. I'm just going to continue to look hard at the schools who are offering and recruiting mew for now. I seem to change my mind on when I could make a decision all the time and for now I'm not in any hurry at all."

Barrett is now locked into his team and his upcoming junior season.

"It's exciting these days and I just want to stay focused on my team. We are going to play on a brand new home field surface which looks amazing and we also are going to have sone other new things this season. We are also playing in a new conference (Dukane Conference) and it's going to be an exciting season."

Dylan Barrett has multiple scholarship offers.

