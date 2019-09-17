Ohio State, Wisconsin among the teams battling over RB Kevontre Bradford
LANCASTER, Texas -- Kevontre Bradford's focus remains on his senior campaign, but a decision certainly looms large for the talented Texas tailback.Bradford, who took an official visit to Wisconsin ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news