The Wisconsin Badgers needed win against No. 21 Penn State on Saturday to have any realistic shot at salvaging their season by coming from behind to win the Big Ten West - but instead of taking a step forward, their offense spent four quarters spinning their wheels in a 22-10 loss to the Nittany Lions in State College.

Playing without junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook once again after he suffered another head injury during UW’s win over Rutgers last week, sophomore Jack Coan got his second career start after he finished Wisconsin’s game against Rutgers last week. But Coan and the rest of the passing game proved unable to move the ball consistently and failed to complement a strong performance by running back Jonathan Taylor.



Taylor was the lone bright spot for the Badgers on Saturday. The sophomore running back finished the game with 185 rushing yards on 20 carries and scored Wisconsin’s only touchdown on a 71-yard run on UW’s first drive of the game. But the rest of the offense accounted for just 84 total offensive yards, and Coan managed just 60 passing yards with two interceptions.

Coan finished the game completing 9-of-20 passes with a 50.2 passer rating, and was sacked five times in the game as Penn State’s standout defensive linemen won the battle in the trenches against Wisconsin’s experienced offensive line.

It was a near-complete system failure for Wisconsin’s offense - and just the fourth time since Paul Chryst took over as the program’s head coach in 2015 that the Badgers failed to score more than 10 points in a game. And while Penn State’s defense did plenty to keep UW in check, there were plenty of times where the Badgers’ own mistakes prevented them from keeping what looked like a winnable game competitive.

Consider Wisconsin’s 10th drive of the game, which started just as the third quarter was winding down. The Badgers were trailing Penn State 19-10 with a little more than a full quarter left to play, and three second-half timeouts left to use. Their defense had just given their offense the ball back at their own 27-yard line after the Nittany Lions missed a 45-yard field goal attempt. It was the perfect time for the offense to string together a drive and cut Penn State’s lead down to one score with plenty of time left on the clock.

Instead, senior right guard Beau Benzschawel was called for a false start before Wisconsin’s first play of the drive - making it 1st and 15. Jonathan Taylor got the ball on the next play and made up more than half of that with an 8-yard run. But then UW center Tyler Biadasz was called for an illegal procedure penalty - turning a 2nd and 7 into a 2nd and 12. And then senior right tackle David Edwards was called for another false start - making it 2nd and 17. The Badgers were able to get a seven-yard pass off to tight end Jake Ferguson after that, before Jack Coan’s third down pass on 3rd and 10 fell incomplete after Penn State’s pass rush put some heat on him.

The end result of that drive? Three plays, three penalties, zero net yards, and 1:08 off the game clock. You could see the frustration on junior wide receiver A.J. Taylor’s face after Edwards’ false start - he had caught a slant pass from Coan before the officials blew the play dead, and it looked like he had plenty of room to turn upfield with no defenders in front of him.

It made for an ugly offensive box score for the Badgers, who had just 12 first downs in the game compared to 23 for the Nittany Lions, and converted just 4 of their 15 chances on third down. They finished the game with four total turnovers, and Coan had a hand in all of them - two interceptions, and two lost fumbles.

And it will end up as an afternoon to forget for the UW offense, which failed to take advantage of a decent performance by their own defense. The Badgers held the Nittany Lions to just six points in the second half and forced two turnovers of their own, in addition to not letting Penn State’s big-play offense break off many chunk plays through the air or on the ground.

But that wasn’t enough for UW to pull out a win in what looked like their last chance to secure a “statement” victory in a year that looks a lot different in mid-November than the Badgers were envisioning in August.