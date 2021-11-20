Notes: Wisconsin Seniors, Stephan Bracey Deliver in Nebraska Win

MADISON, Wis. – It can be written down as part of the annual senior day festivities, just like the players being introduced for the final time and handing the bouquet of flowers to their support section. Seniors always seem to create big lasting moments in their final home game. And with 20-plus seniors being honored by the Badgers before Saturday’s 35-28 home-finale win over Nebraska, there were plenty of moments to go around from seniors of all ages.

Wisconsin receiver Stephan Bracey returns the opening kickoff 91 yards, the first time a Badgers player has done that in over a decade. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz)

Of the super seniors, receiver Kendric Pryor missed a major moment in the first quarter when he dropped a deep pass attempt that would have given UW a first down inside the five. The Badgers came away with no points on the drive, but his 17-yard catch in the back of the end zone with cornerback Braxton Clark draped over him was redemption for him in the third quarter. “Guys that gave it up came back and made plays,” head coach Paul Chryst said. “KP has the big one (drop) down the field but comes back. That’s a big part of this game in how you keep coming back at it.” For the fifth-year seniors, tight end Jake Ferguson extended his school record of catching at least one pass for the 46th game but he established a new career-high with 92 receiving yards on eight catches. Ferguson’s 1,558 receiving yards place him 16th on UW’s career list, with only two tight ends (Travis Beckum – 2,149 and Troy Fumagalli – 1,627) above him in the tight end department. “Being senior day, growing up around here, being around the ‘W’ and around the program for so long, it definitely was special,” Ferguson said. “Also looking back, being 1-3 this season, having a lot of people write us, being able to come back, find our identity, and push forward, I’m really proud of the guys.”



Safety Collin Wilder joined the UW program after spending two years at Houston. He declared late last year he would take advantage of the NCAA’s exemption and return this season in part to improve his draft stock. He delivered two second-half interceptions, including one in the third quarter to set up a UW touchdown. The first Badger with multiple interceptions since Jake’s older brother, Joe, had two interceptions in November 2017, Wilder has accounted for four of Wisconsin’s 19 takeaways during its 7-game win streak. “Truly, I’m grateful to help this team out,” Wilder said. “Just this program, this day is a great time to reflect on what means to you. This program changed my life.”

Bracey Makes Impactful Season Debut

Sophomore Stephan Bracey had watched his teammates take the field without him for 10 games. Partially tearing a quad tendon last season and having surgery in the spring, setbacks and a slow rehab prevented him from getting cleared until Nov.14. He didn’t waste time making a statement. Fielding the opening kickoff on the second bounce, Bracey broke through a pair of arm tackles inside his own 25 before channeling his track speed, going 91 yards for a touchdown just 13 seconds into the game. “It was a very exciting moment for me, seeing my hard work pay off,” Bracey said. The touchdown, which came on the 7th return of Bracey’s career, was Wisconsin’s first kickoff return for a touchdown since Aron Cruickshank went 95 yards against Oregon in the 2020 Rose Bowl. It was the first touchdown kick return on an opening kickoff since David Gilreath went 97 yards in UW’s win over No.1 Ohio State in 2010. He was told Thursday he would handle the kickoffs and called his first collegiate touchdowns. “The guy has been through a lot with surgeries and his health,” Wilder said. “I’ve seen him every single day at practice rehabbing, trying to get back on the field. He told us this week, I don’t care if they are kicking it to the backline, I’m taking it out and I’m scoring … He went and did it.” Extra Points: UW won its 7th straight game, the team’s longest win streak since opening the 2019 season 12-0 … The Badgers have won six consecutive Big Ten games for the first time since posting a perfect 9-0 conference record in 2017 … Wisconsin rushed for at least 250 yards for the 3rd straight game and 6th time this season … UW did not turn the ball over for just the second time this season (also no turnovers vs. Iowa) … With 1,062 yards this season, tailback Braelon Allen became the 19th player in school history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and joined Ron Dayne (1996), James White (2010) and Jonathan Taylor (2017) as the only players to do so as true freshmen.