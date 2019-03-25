Wisconsin's spring football season kicks off on March 26, so UW head coach Paul Chryst met with local reporters on Monday morning for the first time this year to take questions about his team. Highlights from Chryst's press conference are included below.

Badgers set for quarterback competition

For the first time since 2016 the Badgers have a starting job open at quarterback following senior Alex Hornibrook's decision to transfer after he graduates this spring; he will play his final year of college football for Florida State. Speaking with reporters for the first time since Hornibrook announced his decision to leave UW last month, Chryst said he wishes the best for Hornibrook after working with him for the last few years and that he's excited to see what the four players left in his quarterback room can do this spring. "(I) certainly had a number of conversations with him and with his folks," Chryst said of Hornibrook's decision to transfer. "A lot of that I’ll just keep between us. Every guy goes through things. Certainly appreciate what he did here and he’s going to graduate with a heck of a degree and was a contributor to some really good teams and good moments. Wish him well as he goes forward and I’m excited with the group that we’ve got here." As for the other signal callers left on the roster, Chryst joked later that he wasn't going to name a starting quarterback at the beginning of spring camp like he did with Joel Stave ahead of the 2015 season, and emphasized that the Badgers won't be looking to see who can start at quarterback during these spring practices. Instead they will be focusing on how they can get junior Jack Coan, sophomore Danny Vanden Boom, redshirt Chase Wolf, and true freshman Graham Mertz to take positive steps forward in their development ahead of fall camp. "We’ve got four quarterbacks," Chryst said when asked who would be competing to replace Hornibrook. "Obviously Jack has started games and that’s what’s good about this time of year is they all get a chance to work and improve. Like I said earlier, not worried about who’s starting right now. Worried about ‘How can we get each guy better during the spring?’"

Mertz on campus for spring camp

Speaking of Mertz, it didn't take long before Chryst was asked about his new highly-touted quarterback prospect. Mertz, a true freshman from Overland Park, Kan., is the highest-ranked quarterback the Badgers have signed during the Rivals.com era, and he'll get a chance to start working with the team this spring after enrolling early this semester. Asked about getting to work with the former four-star prospect, Chryst said he has enjoyed getting to know Mertz both on and off the field ever since the Badgers started recruiting him. "I think he’s a talented quarterback and football player," Chryst said of Mertz on Monday. "And then like with any kid the more that you get to know him you appreciate who they are. "Obviously his team had success in high school and he did have a lot of attention. I appreciated the way he handled all of that. One thing I liked about our whole class, and he was certainly a big part of that, was they became close. He worked to help recruit other guys. The team is important to him. Those are all things you thought you saw, but the more you’re around him it reinforced it. Obviously excited he’s here."

Badgers will be thin on the offensive line for spring camp

The Badgers were already going to have to find four new full-time starters along the offensive line head of the 2019 season after losing thee players (Beau Benzschawel, Michael Deiter, and David Edwards) to the NFL and another major contributor (Jon Dietzen) to retirement. But now the Badgers will be working with an entirely new lineup this spring after Chryst announced that center Tyler Biadasz and left tackle Cole Van Lanen will sit out of spring camp for health reasons. It sounds like that is a precautionary move for the Badgers more than anything - Biadasz and Van Lanen are locks to start at their respective positions when healthy, so there's not much for them (and Biadasz in particular) to prove to the coaching staff this spring. But having Biadasz and Van Lanen take a step back this spring will allow the Badgers to try and develop some more depth along the line. It will give sophomore Kayden Lyles in particular a chance to reacquaint himself with playing center after he flipped to the defensive line last year to help the Badgers shore up what was a pretty thin depth chart at the time. Chryst said Lyles and Jason Erdmann will get most of the reps at center this spring, so they should have three players who can play the position available by the time the actual season rolls around this fall. Chryst also said the Badgers will be without outside linebacker Christian Bell this spring after the junior-to-be was injured during the run up to the Pinstripe Bowl last year. Junior defensive end Garrett Rand will be limited for spring camp as well this year after he missed all of 2018 with an achilles tendon injury, and Chryst said he's excited to get Rand back on the field in any capacity to add a talented player to that defensive line depth chart. "He’s a good player and I think he can add a lot to us," Chryst said of Rand.

Position changes about to kick in

The Badgers have yet to release an updated roster for spring camp this year, but Chryst did confirm a few position changes that will kick in once his team starts practicing this week. The few changes Chryst mentioned on the defensive side of the ball included moving junior safety Seth Currens to inside linebacker, and moving junior inside linebacker Griffin Grady to outside linebacker. Both players will have a chance to prove they can compete for playing time from the get-go, as both inside linebacker and outside linebacker will have open spots up for grabs on the first team ahead of the 2019 season - although Grady might have more of a path to playing time right away with fellow junior Christian Bell out for the spring. Chryst also said that wide receiver Issac Guerendo has moved to running back ahead of his first spring camp. Guerendo came in to the program as a running back but was moved to wide receiver during fall camp, so we'll see if this position change is the one that sticks for the athletic former three-star prospect.