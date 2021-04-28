Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and four players from his position group met with reporters earlier this week to wrap up media availability during spring camp. Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder talked about their comfort level together, players touched on their versatility in Leonhard's defense and a converted linebacker has made a smooth transition to safety.

Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder are ready to lead safety group

Scott Nelson will be leading the safety group along with Collin Wilder after having this past season cut short (Kelli Steffes/UW Athletics)

Following the graduation of Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson's transfer (Texas Tech) this offseason, the tandem of Scott Nelson and Collin Wilder is in line to be the starting duo for coordinator Jim Leonhard. The pair, who also share time off the field as roommates, have made a seamless transition to patrolling the back end of the defense. "It’s very easy to communicate with Scott. I can go on and on about that. Scott was probably my first best friend when I got up here," Wilder said of his relationship with Nelson. "He’s my roommate, so of all the things we do off the field together, when we get on the field it’s very easy to get on the same page. If we have questions, we’re bouncing questions and answers off of each other. "When we screw up, we know when one of us makes a mistake and it’s very easy to coach each other up. I’m very excited about this year getting to play with him more." The path to starting had its fair share of bumps in the road. Both Wilder and Nelson had injuries that cut seasons short - Wilder tearing his ACL in 2017 and Nelson going through the same injury in 2019. The two bring veteran experience to the position, but Leonhard is also working a number of combinations in the secondary. "They compliment each other really well," Leonhard said. "My job this spring is to get the safeties out of their comfort zone and make sure they play with different people and ask them to do different roles, and once we get in season, tighten up what we do best. But I think they work well together. "It’s been a couple years that they’ve been in the secondary together, in that rotation of three or four guys that have gotten the majority of the snaps. The comfort level between them is very high and I like what they bring as a group."

Versatility for safeties

A key to Wisconsin success on the defensive side of the ball has been its ability to give an offense different looks. Leonhard, a former safety in college and the NFL, has used his players as moving parts all over the field. "There are very few guys who I would say, ‘he’s just a safety,’" Leonhard said. "There are safeties that have the ability to play corner, there are safeties that have the ability to play like inside backers or outside backers. You have to have two. "These guys need to be dynamic at the safety position. What is that next thing that is going to be your niche that makes you different to stand out from the rest?" For Wilder, a sixth-year senior, he sees outside linebacker being the extra skillset for the group. "We’re all learning really the outside linebacker position right now," Wilder said. "We end up being in that position in a lot of our plays. If we’re coming off the edge or if we have to hold an edge, especially against a bigger body, footwork is key and we’ve been working that a lot. "I’m probably in that position the most out of nickel - inside linebacker or outside linebacker. I mean, we’re everywhere, which is what I love about this scheme that Coach Leonhard has us in." Like Wilder, Nelson appreciates the opportunities to make plays in Leonhard's defense, something he jokingly attributed to his history with the position. "His mind never stops working," Nelson said. "He’s maybe a little biased in putting safeties in positions where they can make plays. As a safety you have to love that and appreciate that."

Zachman making plays after transitioning from linebacker to safety

One of the standouts from last Saturday's practice was safety Preston Zachman. The redshirt freshman picked off an errant throw from quarterback Graham Mertz, topping off what has been a "smooth" transition from linebacker. "Preston, obviously, is newer to the position, but you can see the development and you see his ability to understand the defense," Nelson said of his teammate. "Some people make that transition very difficult but he’s made it very smoothly. He’ll go up and he’ll talk to Coach Leonhard, he'll talk to me, Collin, he’ll talk to anybody who’s been there and try to learn more. He’s very coachable and open to getting better." Zachman entered UW as an inside linebacker before he switched over to safety this offseason. Leonhard noted the move made sense given Zachman's athleticism and body type. His time as a quarterback in high school has also served him well. "He’s got a good feel. Understands what we do and was able to transition to safety pretty quickly as far as alignment and assignment football, and I think you’re seeing some of the natural ability and playmaking," Leonhard said. "He’s around the football and he knows where to get his eyes. He understands how to read a quarterback and I think playing quarterback in high school helped him. He’s done a great job."

Quote of the Day

Collin Wilder: "At the end of the day we have to take the ball and I don’t think we did a good job of that. What we did in the Mayo Bowl is what I wanted us to do all year, and we didn’t necessarily do that when we needed it most in the big games. So that’s the biggest thing we need to improve on as a defense is just taking the ball away. "Alex Smith has shown up and really stepped up. Really love the way he’s been playing. Dean Engram, love the way he’s been playing, he’s so tenacious. C.J. Goetz, he really shines each day, I love the way he plays. Up front, Rodas Johnson, Gio (Paez), all those guys are really starting to show up too in the pass rush game."