MADISON — Head coach Luke Fickell was made available to the media during a busy time for Wisconsin football. National signing day is fast approaching, and the transfer portal is in full swing. Fickell addressed those topics, among others, Monday afternoon. BadgerBlitz.com has compiled the key takeaways:

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Jayden Daniels' decision to opt out of the bowl game

As expected, LSU's quarterback and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels won't play in the Reliaquest bowl, he announced today on his personal X account. Luke Fickell gave his immediate reaction to the news, which broke a few hours before the presser. "Well, we were waiting to see. Obviously (Garrett) Nussmeier's a really, really good player too. Know plenty about him, actually played with his dad for a little bit. But, there are things that are obviously definitely different with a Heisman trophy winner. I don't know that the offense changes a whole lot. Obviously the dynamic of a legitimate, take-it-the-distance quarterback run is a little different. That's why in these situations, bowl games, you have to focus on yourself and the things that you have to do because there could be a lot of different things that you're seeing out there based on personnel," Fickell said. As mentioned, this was the expected move from Daniels, who appears to have played his way into a day one selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The next key domino to potentially fall for LSU? Star wide out and Daniels' favorite target Malik Nabers, who posted 86 catches for 1,546 yards and 14 touchdowns this fall.

Challenge of incorporating a new quarterback via the transfer portal

Fickell was mum about specific transfers that have signed with the program, refusing to talk about any one player specifically. However, he was asked "hypothetically" about adding a quarterback and what challenges that presents within the quarterback room. Of course, Wisconsin has already landed former three-year starter for the Miami Hurricanes Tyler Van Dyke. "I don't know that there's a challenge. You've gotta create competition. In everything that you do, you've gotta create competition. So for us to bring in another quarterback, it's the same thing that we're talking about at the outside linebacker position. You've got really young guys, you've got an old guy in Tanner that's gonna walk out the door and you don't have a whole lot in between. So to bring in another guy, do you wanna continue to keep doing this over and over again? No, that's not the objective of what we're doing. When you've got really young guys, it's really kinda difficult to not say, 'okay let's bring someone in to compete.' We kinda had that philosophy, we kinda thought it might be another year of having to do that, regardless of what we think of those other guys. I just think that you've got young guys, redshirt sophomores, the reality is you've gotta have guys with some experience to ultimately create some competition." Fickell noted that it was important to add a veteran arm, but also stressed that nothing will be given to Van Dyke. "Everything's a competition. Don't get me wrong, any quarterback that I talk to, I said 'look, nothing's gonna be handed to you.' And to be honest, those guys are mature guys. They understand that. We said the same thing to Tanner Mordecai. There might be an expectation; you might have more experience than anybody else. But you're gonna walk into a place where ultimately the culture is we wanna make guys compete. Any of them that I talked to in particular want that, or they say they want that."

Who will fill spots left void by transfers in the bowl game?

It's a relatively simple question: who will play in the place of guys that played all year and elected to seek greener pastures in the transfer portal. Fickell gave a relatively simple answer, but did highlight one position in particular where there's still come uncertainty. "The same guys that have played all year. The bigger issue that guys would probably be curious about is, what's gonna happen with Tanor Bortolini? Otherwise, the guys have played. I mean, Jake Chaney's a starter," Fickell said. "I think the bigger issue is what are you gonna do offensive line-wise. I'd say it's Jake Renfro maybe at center, Joe Huber's played some at center, which gives some other guys at the guard, Joe Brunner, some guys at the guard positions greater opportunities too...There's a bounce in some of these guys' step to have these opportunities."

Transfer portal approach at edge rusher

Wisconsin is in dire need of dynamic players on the edge who can get after the quarterback on a consistent basis. The Badgers have made a start in addressing that deficiency by signing William & Mary transfer John Pius. Fickell acknowledged the importance of dominant edge play in Madison. "Sticking with a lot of the things that we've done here in the past, that position in particular has been pretty dynamic," Fickell said. "Probably didn't have quite as much of that this year. And to be honest with you, CJ Goetz gave us every single thing he's got. We didn't have an opportunity to have him roll. He played 70-some snaps a game, when in reality I wish he played 50 snaps a game. He wouldn't've been a shell of himself at the end of the season...We've gotta create some more competition, we've gotta put some dynamic stuff on the edge. The nature of the beast up front is you've gotta be able to roll guys. If you don't have four guys that can rush the edge, by the end of the year it's gonna be really tough." Matt Mitchell's room has some work to do in 2024 to improve on the 9.5 sacks outside linebackers registered last season, and the portal appears to be the quickest fix in that department.

Who's stood out in bowl prep?

Bowl games were always an opportunity to get a look at what your team will look like in the future, but that's never been more true in the modern era of the transfer portal and NIL. Players that barely saw the field this season will get a chance to play against LSU, and Fickell was asked who among that group has stood out. "I think we've seen some of these guys. The Braedyn Moore's of the world, somebody you haven't seen a whole lot of, but just in the situation, there's a lot more opportunities. Austin Brown is a guy you all know and has done a lot, but I think you're gonna see a lot more of him. And he's played a lot of ball, but he's never had the opportunity to play a significant role defensively...him probably playing outside as a nickel more. Tucker Ashcraft's played a lot of ball, and he's gonna have to continue to do that. Trech (Kekahuna) is a wide receiver that's gonna fill in there and see a lot more action, to be honest with you. There's a handful of guys; Curtis Neal's played a lot of ball, but I don't know that he's played a significant amount. Like, to go in there and see if he can play 40, 50 snaps, I think that's gonna be a great experience for us."

Challenges associated with focusing on high school, transfer classes simultaneously

With the transfer portal becoming more prevalent every year, December has become one of the busiest months in a college football staff's season. Fickell was asked about navigating recruiting a portal class and a high school class at the same time. "It's really difficult. It's not just, everybody talks about the transfers, it's your own guys. It's the conversations you need to have to make sure first and foremost you take care of the guys in your program. It's a really really busy time. I'm not gonna get on a soapbox and say that we've got some issues in college football, but we've got some issues in college football. I believe in the higher ups, they'll figure this thing out. I just hope they figure it out faster than we might expect. I don't know that we can continue another cycle or two of this, not knowing. I don't think it's good for the game and I don't think it's good for our young guys. But it's difficult. It's trying to maintain and develop your own team as far as adding pieces but also trying to prepare for a bowl game...We all know we've gotta develop guys, but there's a balance in there between how much time you have to develop them and you've gotta try to reign them in and make sure this is the right place for them."

Wide receiver coach opening

Mike Brown, who came over from Cincinnati with Fickell, is the first departure from the head coach's inaugural staff — he recently joined Notre Dame to be the Irish's wide receiver coach. Fickell says he doesn't anticipate any more movement on his staff, but he can't be sure. "I always worry about when things start happening in the NFL. Because we've got a lot of guys with a lot of experience, whether it's the weight room guys, GAs and quality control guys that we want to find opportunities for in the next two months. Obviously we've got a wide receiver spot that could be filled here soon. We haven't rushed into some things like that. We've got the guys within the system that give us a chance to come out here and do what we need to do." When the NFL season begins to wind down, there will surely be some coaching staff movement across pro and collegiate ball. But for now, the Badgers need someone to coach their wide receivers against LSU. Fickell said it will be a combined effort. "It's a combination. Obviously they're spending a lot of time with coach Longo, and they're meeting together. I think that just as a whole, making sure we're all touching those guys. Sometimes it actually gives you an opportunity to kinda reign things in and be a little clearer and cleaner, especially in year one. (Senior offensive analyst) Rob Everett has been a guy that's kinda filling that role a little bit. Making sure those guys are in line, going hand-in-hand with the quarterbacks."

Filing the nickel position

Jason Maitre, who transferred to Wisconsin from Boston College for his final season of eligibility, recently announced that he'll forgo the bowl game to focus on NFL Draft prep. That leaves a pretty gaping hole at nickel corner, a spot Maitre held down without rolling for the entire season. "Owen Arnett is obviously a guy that played that position with Jason all year, and Austin Brown is a guy that's kinda filled in. Austin's played a lot of ball, been more at the safety spot but has been a guy that's filled in at the nickel spot for us. So it'll be a little bit of a combination of things, but I think it gives us a great opportunity to move forward." From Fickell's list of players that have stood out in a larger role in bowl prep, it sounds like Brown will see a decent amount of reps. It's also telling that the staff didn't trust Arnett enough during the regular season to deploy him in-game.

Scouting report on LSU

When reporters first got to talk to Fickell immediately following the bowl game announcement, it was over Zoom and the coach was in the passenger seat of a car in an unnamed state. He didn't have a whole lot of time to scout the Bayou Bengals — now, several weeks later, the coach has a much clearer idea of who his team will line up against. "They're loaded with talent and speed. The physicality and size is something I would've assumed, but I didn't know it as well until I started watching. You hear about the Jayden Daniels, all the skill, Nabers and the wide receivers, then all the sudden you really start to watch and see what makes that engine go offensively and defensively. The interior guys on the defensive line are pro players. They're gonna be NFL players for sure. They've got an outside linebacker that's as good as anybody in the country, You don't hear about them, you don't talk about them as much until you start to watch and see...It's not just the skill that everyone talks about, it's the physicality they can play with up front."

