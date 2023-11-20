MADISON — Head coach Luke Fickell met with the media on Monday for the last time during the regular season. He touched on the environment at Camp Randall on Saturday night, his first time in the Axe rivalry and more. BadgerBlitz.com has once again compiled the key takeaways.

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Saturday night environment

Wisconsin was able to rally from a rapid 14-0 deficit on Saturday night against Nebraska. In his opening statement, Fickell gave an unprompted "thank you" to the environment that the Badgers' faithful created, maintaining that it was instrumental in the team's ability to secure the come-from-behind victory. "I think more than anything I wanna say thank you. Saturday did not start out the way we had envisioned. To be honest with you, had we not been in the environment that we had on Saturday night, had we not had that student section, the fans, I'm not sure we pull through and play the way we did after that first quarter. I know there's some things that happen and some sparks and that's what you've gotta have, but when your back's against the wall, you need every little thing that you can get. That environment, that atmosphere was really really special. Sometimes you complain about playing at night because you sit around all day and you're like, 'ah man, we wasted the entire day.' But there's a reason why you sit around and play those games later at night. I thought that was a huge advantage for us, our team, our guys, where we were and what it was that we needed. So thank you to everybody that came out, especially to the students. It was a much-needed boost for us. Especially the way we started that game." When the Badgers lost the overtime coin toss, they made the perfect decision to play for the north end zone near the student section. That made the already feisty student section a true 12th man.

New staff approaching the Axe Game

Wisconsin will look to reclaim the Axe from the Gophers and avoid a third straight loss in the series, something that hasn't happened to the Badgers since the 1980s. There's a lot of fresh faces in this rivalry game, though, with a brand new coaching staff in Madison and a sizable transfer class. Fickell was asked about his approach to the rivalry. "The good news is, it's a bunch of guys that I've been with and coached with, and they truly have the same belief as me, the respect of rivalries in general no matter where it is that you go. And in order to do that, you have to study and do a little history. A lot of people I know that this is their first opportunity at this rivalry respect it incredibly, just because of who they are and where they've been. And they've been through it before, regardless of who the rivalry was and where you're at. Obviously the guys that have been here for so long, they're the ones that lead us. We talk about the seniors this past week, we talk so much about the seniors being the guys in the forefront and the example of everything. Well, the guys in this locker room that have been in this rivalry understand that we ask them to be the ones in the forefront, whether they've been here for six years or two years. Make sure that they are the example of what this thing really means," Fickell said. Prior to the Badgers' first rivalry game of the season, the battle for the Heartland Trophy against Iowa, Fickell spoke extensively about the respect he's attempted to instill for this program's rivalries dating back to the summer. The coach mentioned that the summer was when a lot of that started, but there's no need for extra emphasis this week — the team knows how meaningful this game is. "We did that in a lot of different ways to make sure that it's not just about, 'okay, the rivalry is important that week, the rivalry is important on that day.' No, it's important all the time. Some of the offseason work that we do is spent making sure we understand and respect the rivalry...It's challenging our guys to understand and respect the deep roots of this. That's in the summer, that's in winter. That's in spring football and that's in fall camp. We had some nights where we had some guys stand up and talk about it. I don't know if that's as necessary on a week like this...that locker room understands what this thing is all about."

Designed runs for Tanner Mordecai

Tanner Mordecai's return has obviously been huge for the Badgers. Not only is he an experienced, high-level signal caller, he brings an element of mobility and escapability that Phil Longo has been very keen on utilizing heavily. "It's spacing. When you have a guy that can make all the throws, people have have to do a good job with matching things, it just creates some space. When a team is an aggressive rush team and if they want to get after the quarterback, by nature they're gonna be up the field a lot of times and they create some seams and things that you have to try to take advantage of. It's just different philosophies for different teams." While spacing and schematics have a lot to do with it, there's something to be said for the individual want-to and fearlessness of Mordecai when he does tuck the football and scramble for crucial yards. Fickell also acknowledged that aspect of the quarterback's game. "There's a courage factor in that as well. Yes, they've gotta have the ability and create space, but there's a courage factor as well. A lot of people think, 'oh, if a guy can run well, then he's a great quarterback run guy.' No, that's not the case. It helps; you've gotta be able to move, you have to have some athleticism. But there's a courage that you have to have as a quarterback in particular to run the football, especially when it's run up inside. So I think that gives us, and particularly Tanner, some of those opportunities. Earlier in the year, we had to talk to him about, 'Let's slide. Don't push it. Let's be smart about what it is we're doing.' Now, the opportunity, this is a little more of who he wants to be and deep down inside who he really is."

Injury "updates"

Wisconsin has some injuries to sort through this week, as Will Pauling and Hunter Wohler were both dinged up in game action and Bryson Green didn't see the field against Nebraska. Fickell was his usual tight-lipped self in regards to the status of those players. "They all did stuff yesterday. I don't know that they did stuff on the field or practiced much. There's a lot of unknowns for us. We're gonna have to move forward. Obviously, anybody that has the opportunity to play will play. It's the rivalry game, it's the game. They all understand that and they all know that. They're working and working and working to put themselves in a position not just to be able to play, but to perform. There's a lot of those that we don't know right now, and we'll have to figure it out as we move forward this week." The most substantial thing that can be gleaned from those comments is that if a player can play by any means in this heated rivalry, they likely will.

On Minnesota's offense

Minnesota's offense, much like Wisconsin's, hasn't panned out like the team and fanbase believed it would. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been rather pedestrian, and true freshman running back phenom Darius Taylor has missed six of the Gophers' past seven games. "I don't think that they would say they're exactly where they expected to be. But I do think that offensively they've got weapons. Maybe they've been a little more run heavy, but the best things that they do are able to move the ball around. They've got a receiver core that's dangerous, that can make some plays," Fickell said. "When I look at Minnesota in particular, the balance they have and the ability, the quarterback's a good athlete, he can make every throw, they're committed to the run game but are pretty dynamic in the throwing game. That's the balance that keeps me up at night." Minnesota's offense doesn't jump off the page as all that explosive or dangerous, but that's meant very little to a Badgers' defense that at least in the first halves of games has struggled mightily no matter who they line up against. Kaliakmanis hasn't had the best season, but he's crafty and sneakily athletic. Last year against Wisconsin, he had one of the best games of his career, throwing for 319 yards and two scores while completing 66 percent of his passes.

Relationship with PJ Fleck

Fickell had a brief prior relationship with PJ Fleck, as their tenures on the Ohio State staff overlapped. The coach is also familiar with Fleck from his time at Western Michigan. "He's a very energetic guy. That's what I would know from my time there, even as a GA. And then I've obviously known him at Western...I think we played them at Western too. Always a very well-prepared team, always enthusiastic. And you get to know people more, not on a personal level but especially when you recruit against them. Even in the last nine, 10 months, you learn more about their program and him in particular because it's a rival when you're recruiting as well," Fickell said.

On Chez Mellusi