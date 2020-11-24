“One area I grew is just being a quarterback,” Mertz said. “It’s not going to be everything you see on film every week. You got to prep for the unknown and always have an answer.”

While Northwestern did throw some wrinkles at the first-year starting quarterback, Mertz was surprised by what the Wildcats threw at home. He just didn’t respond how he needed to.

The tape from Saturday’s 17-7 loss didn’t lie. While Mertz started the game playing relatively clean, including hitting freshman Chimere Dike on a 49-yard touchdown pass, he turned the ball over three times in a four-drive span. Northwestern scored only seven points off those three miscues, but the offense was in neutral throughout the second half.

On Wisconsin’s nine drives after halftime, the Badgers punted five of them, failed on fourth down twice, Mertz was intercepted once and the game ended on the other. UW ran 19 plays on the third quarter and amassed only 57 yards, frustrating for Mertz considering the UW defense held the Wildcats to 13 yards over the same period.

Mertz said the Wildcats followed what the staff had scouted, dropping eight players into coverage and bring sporadic pressures.

“On the field, I was comfortable with what I was seeing,” Mertz said. “It just comes down to timing and execution.”

The other issues were the inability to work through his reads and footwork problems.

“There were a bunch of reads I could have worked through and made the throw,” Mertz said. “The receiver was open where I should have been throwing it. A couple (throws) where I was just hanging on my first read a little too long and that just ended up throwing my feet off. For me, I want to play. This week will be a great week to really just focus on timing and footwork, kind of go back to the basics of playing football.”

The task this week will be similar, possibly. The Gophers (2-3) are ranked 13th in the conference in total defense (456.2 ypg) and 10th in scoring (34.8 ppg), but Minnesota is seventh in passing yards allowed at 240.6 ypg. The Gophers like to drop players into zone and disguise coverages. That’s partly how linebacker Josh Aune registered the clinching interception in Friday’s win over Purdue.

However, the Gophers had 22 players “medically unavailable” Friday and announced Monday it was canceling Tuesday’s schedule practice, choosing to hold all meetings virtually due to positive tests within the program. A cancelation of Saturday’s game would represent the third cancel game for Wisconsin this season due to COVID concerns.

Citing coach speak of controlling the controllable, Mertz is spending the week making sure not to make the same mistake twice.

“The biggest thing for me was taking it and learning from it and being able to grow from it,” Mertz said. “That’s being a quarterback and going through your first college loss. That’s what you’ve got to do. You can’t dwell on it, can’t feel sorry for myself now. It’s still 100 miles per hour. We’re still learning and for me it was looking over the tape, seeing what I did wrong, seeing what I got to correct and spend this week correcting it.”

