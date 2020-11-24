Notes: Graham Mertz Believes He Grew as a QB During Northwestern Loss
MADISON, Wis. – Graham Mertz believes the game plan that the Wisconsin offensive coaching staff put together was a winning one.
While Northwestern did throw some wrinkles at the first-year starting quarterback, Mertz was surprised by what the Wildcats threw at home. He just didn’t respond how he needed to.
“One area I grew is just being a quarterback,” Mertz said. “It’s not going to be everything you see on film every week. You got to prep for the unknown and always have an answer.”
The tape from Saturday’s 17-7 loss didn’t lie. While Mertz started the game playing relatively clean, including hitting freshman Chimere Dike on a 49-yard touchdown pass, he turned the ball over three times in a four-drive span. Northwestern scored only seven points off those three miscues, but the offense was in neutral throughout the second half.
On Wisconsin’s nine drives after halftime, the Badgers punted five of them, failed on fourth down twice, Mertz was intercepted once and the game ended on the other. UW ran 19 plays on the third quarter and amassed only 57 yards, frustrating for Mertz considering the UW defense held the Wildcats to 13 yards over the same period.
Mertz said the Wildcats followed what the staff had scouted, dropping eight players into coverage and bring sporadic pressures.
“On the field, I was comfortable with what I was seeing,” Mertz said. “It just comes down to timing and execution.”
The other issues were the inability to work through his reads and footwork problems.
“There were a bunch of reads I could have worked through and made the throw,” Mertz said. “The receiver was open where I should have been throwing it. A couple (throws) where I was just hanging on my first read a little too long and that just ended up throwing my feet off. For me, I want to play. This week will be a great week to really just focus on timing and footwork, kind of go back to the basics of playing football.”
The task this week will be similar, possibly. The Gophers (2-3) are ranked 13th in the conference in total defense (456.2 ypg) and 10th in scoring (34.8 ppg), but Minnesota is seventh in passing yards allowed at 240.6 ypg. The Gophers like to drop players into zone and disguise coverages. That’s partly how linebacker Josh Aune registered the clinching interception in Friday’s win over Purdue.
However, the Gophers had 22 players “medically unavailable” Friday and announced Monday it was canceling Tuesday’s schedule practice, choosing to hold all meetings virtually due to positive tests within the program. A cancelation of Saturday’s game would represent the third cancel game for Wisconsin this season due to COVID concerns.
Citing coach speak of controlling the controllable, Mertz is spending the week making sure not to make the same mistake twice.
“The biggest thing for me was taking it and learning from it and being able to grow from it,” Mertz said. “That’s being a quarterback and going through your first college loss. That’s what you’ve got to do. You can’t dwell on it, can’t feel sorry for myself now. It’s still 100 miles per hour. We’re still learning and for me it was looking over the tape, seeing what I did wrong, seeing what I got to correct and spend this week correcting it.”
Depth at Receiver Still Questionable
Wisconsin’s passing game was handcuffed throughout the loss to Northwestern Saturday, amassing 230 yards on 41 attempts (5.6 yards per attempt) and a 1-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Part of the problem for the Badgers was the absence of senior receivers Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor, leaving the receiving corps in the hands of veteran walk-ons and first-year players.
Updating the health of both players Monday, head coach Paul Chryst said Pryor is closer to returning than Davis.
“Like any of this, the more they do, how do they respond to it,” Chryst said. “Certainly hopeful for one, if not both (to play).”
UW’s scholarship receivers are thin after juniors Cade Green and Emmet Perry have left the programs due to injuries. The next scholarship class included Michigan receivers A.J. Abbott and Taj Mustapha, who have played sparingly in their time since arriving on campus. Mustapha participated in only three plays Saturday and Abbott did not travel.
Chryst said both players have missed time, including recently with Abbott.
“I think there’s been moments where they’ve had really, really good development,” Chryst said.
Worth the Hassle
Chryst acknowledged that 2020 was going to be a unique year for his program, dealing with stricter protocols and the likely prospect of canceled games. UW officials canceled games earlier this season against Nebraska and Purdue because of the program’s high coronavirus numbers.
Although it’s unlikely Wisconsin will catch first-place Northwestern in the Big Ten West Division, a third cancellation would make the Badgers ineligible for the league title game, unless the average number of games played by all league teams falls below six.
No matter the result, the one thing that Chryst said drove his desire to play games this fall was his players “truly want to play football.”
“Any inconveniences, those are just different things you’ve got to work through,” Chryst said. “We’ve got a number of guys that this is their last season playing college football, and it’s absolutely worth whatever inconvenience it may be.”
Despite the outside distractions, Sunday brought a familiarity to it with the videoboards around the UW locker room focused on the Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry. The Badgers have won 15 of the last 16 and 22 of the last 25 in a series that has played every year since 1906.
“It’s obviously a rivalry game that means a lot, and it probably means different to different people,” Chryst said. “We’ve got players that didn’t know anything about the rivalry or the axe when they came here. Then having been a part of it, being around it, witnessing it, they now speak different about it. That’s part of our job in getting ready for this game, that they understand the tradition of it … It’s a meaningful rivalry game.”
Extra Points: Chryst said senior quarterback Jack Coan continues “to do a little bit more” every week and is progressing but hasn’t given a definitive timeline … Wisconsin’s final regular-season home game against Indiana Dec.5 will be a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff with a television channel still to be determined.