Following Wisconsin's seventh spring practice, new assistant coach Gary Brown, along with running backs Jalen Berger, Isaac Guerendo and John Chenal, met with the media. Players discussed Brown's early impact, an emphasis on building team chemistry this offseason and where Guerendo would like to make an impact.

Gary Brown respected in running backs room

Gary Brown and his teachings has been embraced by the running back room (Kelli Steffes-UW Athletics) (Kelli Steffes- UW athletics)

Running backs coach Gary Brown, who was announced as a new addition to the coaching staff just four days before the start of spring practice, has a resume that speaks for itself. Before spending this past season away from coaching, Brown worked with the Dallas Cowboys for 11 years. For Brown and the Wisconsin football program, it was a perfect match. "We all know that they’ve had a rich tradition of running backs. If you’re a student of the game and you watch the game, you understand that Wisconsin runs the ball and what other place would a running back coach want to be than where they run the rock?" Brown told reporters on a Zoom call Monday morning. "When I talked to coach Coach (Paul) Chryst, it just felt like a good place for me. A great place to come back and re-establish myself as a coach in this game and they gave me an opportunity to do that." Berger, who is expected to be Wisconsin top tailback in 2021, is well aware of Brown's NFL experience. "Pretty excited to work with him because of the guys he's worked with like Ezekiel Elliott and guys like that," Berger said of Brown. "Just to have someone who played as long as he did and coached and to have someone who knows what it takes to get there, I'm pretty excited to work with him." Brown has brought the same teachings with him over to Madison. His coaching background and wealth experience has led to a more "professional" way of thinking in the room, according to Guerendo. "Coach Brown is a really smart guy and, obviously, has a background of coaching in the league. I think he’s bringing a different perspective of looking at reads on runs and stuff like that," Guerendo said. "Being able to think professionally as a running back has been a great impact. He’s a fun guy, too, so bringing that energy on and off the field in the film room, it’s been fun." Brown's time spent away from football was to undergo chemotherapy for a tumor near his pancreas. The was his second time battling cancer. "It really changed me in realizing that every day is a gift. What we do is special. What I do is special, whether it’s in college or in the NFL," Brown said. "Every day is a gift and every day is special, so I think in that regard it’s helped me understand that when I step into the building, I have to give it my best 100 percent because none of this is promised, none of this is guaranteed. You just have to go out and take your blessings and make the most of them. "When you’re sitting alone by yourself and you’re sitting alone thinking about what’s next, you’re really thinking about the things that could be taken away. Not only football, but your family and friends and it’s going to be one of two things: it’s either going to eat you up and you're going to fold into a corner and die or you're going to fight and my parents raised me to fight. "That was my only answer to bad news is to fight and to go out and make sure you do whatever you need to do to be the best you could be. And being the best I could be was going out and fighting this disease and now I am doing pretty good."

Team getting normality and camaraderie back

It's hard to understate just how different this past season was for athletics around the country. To that regard, one of the big goals for the team this spring has been to simply get closer as a group. “That’s been an emphasis for all of us this past offseason just coming closer as a team, especially with COVID last season. Things got a lot more separated, a lot less in person things," offensive tackle Tyler Beach told reporters during a Zoom call one week ago. "Even though we’re on the field, it’s still so hard to be in contact with everybody when we’re trying to follow protocols, so I think that was our biggest goal this past offseason, this past winter. Just trying to connect with everybody, connect with our team, connect with younger guys on the team." Guerendo echoed those comments and even mentioned that something simple like having a partner for weight room workouts has been huge. "It’s crazy because there are some small things you wouldn’t think would have an impact, but having to lift one person per rack in the weight room all winter conditioning, it spreads out the bond. But being able to get back to lifting with a partner and stuff like that, those small connections make a huge difference," he said. "Getting things a little back to normal and being able to do more to build the bond has been great. Coach Rudy (Joe Rudolph) has been on top of us about connecting outside off the field. Building that connection, just makes us stronger on the field ready to play."

Guerendo feeling "good" for spring practices

There is no shortage of opportunity for carries this spring. With the departures of Garrett Groshek (graduation) and Nakia Watson (transferred to Washington State), the returner with the most yards and carries under his belt is Berger, who tallied 60 carries for a 301 yards and a pair of touchdowns this past season. After that, however, the next three on the depth chart, Guerendo Julius Davis and Brady Schipper, have a combined 25 carries for 68 yards. Guerendo opened the season against Illinois with 11 carries for 36 yards but would end up sidelined for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury. "I’ve been dealing with that on and off throughout my career, so recently I’ve been on top of my stuff," Guerendo said. " Staying in the training room, making sure I stay on top of my training and my rehab so that I can stay healthy for the rest of the season. There were points last year when I could have came back but you have to be smart about stuff like that so that you don’t make it worse in the long run. "I’m feeling excellent, honestly. I think we’re light in the running back room for this spring so we’re just being smart with everything we’re doing. Managing reps and stuff but other than that, I’m good." Outside of the 2020 opener, Guerendo has only one other carry, which came in the Rose Bowl two seasons ago. His career at UW to this point is best remembered for a kickoff he returned for 56 yards against Minnesota in 2019. The former track champion in Indiana envisions bringing more of the same pop to the backfield as a change up. "I hope to bring something different," he said. "As a whole we have a really strong running back group. I feel like we’re very versatile. I see myself as more of a speed guy. I’m hoping to make an impact in any way I can."

Quick Hitters

Brady Schipper has stuck out so far with the extra reps in spring practice (Kelli Steffes-UW Athletics) (Kelli Steffes-UW Athletics)

Redshirt junior Brady Schipper has been the benefactor of limited bodies in the running back group. Guerendo received some reps on Tuesday, but both Berger -- who left Saturday's session -- and Davis did not practice due to respective leg injuries. Schipper, a walk-on, has taken on a lot of snaps in practices so far. "Brady Schipper has stuck out, and he's taken advantage of all the reps and all the extra meetings" Chenal said on Monday. "So he's a guy who's really taken advantage of his opportunities and it's really awesome to see him grow." Where Jalen Berger and John Chenal want to take the next step. Berger: "I believe I need to work on pass protection because most of the time I was in last year, it was mainly run plays, and I guess defenses noticed that. My area would be pass protection." Chenal: "For me, playbook is not really an issue anymore, it was an issue last year but now it’s more about getting my feet under me and becoming more versatile. Working on my passing game, catching and just being quicker in the box, being able to maneuver and find the hole, so that’s something I’ve really been focused on. Being lighter on my feet and being a more versatile player just to get more options for the offense."

Quote of the Day