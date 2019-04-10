MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers held their third open spring practice on Tuesday morning inside Camp Randall Stadium, and UW head coach Paul Chryst spoke with reporters about his team at the conclusion of the morning session. Notes from Chryst’s availability are included below.

-- The Badgers will be looking to find a new No. 2 running back this fall following the graduation of senior Taiwan Deal, who served as Jonathan Taylor’s primary backup last year and rushed for 545 yards on 82 carries with six touchdowns for UW. With junior tailback Garrett Groshek locked in as Wisconsin’s passing down back that leaves a group of younger players (specifically redshirt freshmen Nakia Watson and Isaac Guerendo) and senior Bradrick Shaw as the most likely candidates to emerge as the new complement to Taylor in 2019.



Asked about how his running backs have responded to the opportunity in front of them this year Chryst said he likes how his running backs have risen to the occasion this spring with jobs up for grabs.



“It kind of applies to the whole group that there are spots or roles to be earned. The first thing you’ve got to do is show that you can do it, and then I think it’s doing it consistently,” Chryst said of his running backs.



-- When asked about how Guerendo, who was recruited to UW as an athlete and bounced between both wide receiver and running back during his first year on campus with the team, Chryst said that the 6-foot, 194-pound speedster has done a good job of learning to play running back now that he can focus on one position.



“I think Isaac specifically has been doing a good job,” Chryst said on Tuesday. “There comes a point where you miss out on reps if you don’t know what you’re doing because everyone else is counting on you. But I like his approach and I think he is each day picking up stuff and retaining information so that he can progress.”



-- In speaking with a few of Wisconsin’s offensive leaders this spring most of them have at least mentioned that the UW offense wants to be more balanced this year than they were in 2018 when they leaned heavily on Jonathan Taylor and their passing game struggled to get traction. That’s not to say that the Badgers are going to move away from being a run-first team, but it sounds like they are focusing on getting the passing game to step up its productivity so that it can be an effective complement to a Taylor-led running game.



Chryst echoed his players after practice on Tuesday, saying that this year’s team has a chance to discover their own offensive identity this spring now that they have a few core pieces returning to the team to supplement some of the new blood that’s working its way in to the depth chart.



“Last year we were a 60-40 team, 60 percent run, 40 percent pass. You’re going to need them both to be good,” Chryst said on Tuesday. “Obviously we’re early in the process for defining this offense’s personality. We’ve got some good pieces, certainly we lost some really good players, but we’ve got some good players that are coming back. It gives this group an opportunity to build their own identity.”

-- Incoming true freshman quarterback Graham Mertz certainly got the most attention of any of Wisconsin’s 2019 prospects, but another fellow early enrollee might have the closest path to playing time of any of the UW freshman class. Inside linebacker Leo Chenal is already working with the second team defense this spring, and he’s drawing rave reviews from coaches, teammates and practice watchers.



“Leo is a good football player,” Chryst said on Tuesday. “He’s getting an opportunity to get a lot of reps. At some point you’re earning those reps … I’ve loved his approach to everything. He’s attacking the spring like you’d want a guy to.”



Don’t be surprised if the 6-foot-2, 239-pound Chenal takes the experience he’s getting this spring and parlays it into more than a four-game appearance for the Badgers this fall.