MADISON, Wis. -- Eight former Badgers participated in the pre-draft process Thursday morning inside the McClain Center. Going through workouts and testing in of front a crowd that included personnel from all 32 NFL teams, some players either got their first chance to impress scouts or had their third opportunity - like defensive tackle Keeanu Benton - to meet with teams. Here are notes from getting to meet with the players after they went through the session.

Andy Vujnovich impresses with his testing numbers

Wisconsin punter Andy Vujnovich. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Andy Vujnovich testing well at Wisconsin's Pro Day probably didn't come as a surprise to those who have followed his career at Wisconsin. Throughout past off-seasons, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound punter often posted videos on social media of some freakish lifts or unique workouts. While he had only a few minutes to prepare for his bench press on Thursday, Vujnovich's numbers in the other testing exceeded even his expectations. From the numbers that he knew, Vujnovich did 21 reps in the bench reps, recorded a 36-inch vertical jump and a 10'7" broad jump. "The vert kind of surprised myself because I haven't jumped in a while because I've been focused on punting... I was surprised I had the 36 in me," he said. The 21 reps were a little lower than what Vujnovich was shooting for since he was only given a few minutes to prepare. The broad jump number, however, was pretty close to his personal record, which he recalled being 10'7.5". For reference, that number matches the marks put up by former Illinois running back Chase Brown and former Iowa cornerback Riley Moss at the NFL Combine. "I'm very happy with today," Vujnovich said.

Gavin Meyers and Jack Van Dyke expected to battle for starting punter job

One of the more underrated position battles to monitor during the spring and into fall camp will be the competition for the starting job at punter. Fourth-year junior Gavin Meyers is listed as the only punter on the spring roster. And while he played in all 13 games this past season, he only saw the field as the team's holder and has yet to attempt a punt. While speaking with reporters, Vujnovich revealed that kicker Jack Van Dyke will likely be battling for the starting job at punter. "Gavin has been great competition throughout the years that he has been here," Vujnovich said. "I know Jack Van Dyke has had trouble with kicking since he's been here, so he's kind of transitioning to punting and I think he's doing a little bit of both. I don't know what he's doing right now but I know the previous year he was more focused on punting because of his issue with kickoffs with his leg injury. "I know that they are both fighting for the job and I think that they can do a great job, especially with the new scheme with the new coaching staff."

John Torchio mulled over returning for a little bit

Wisconsin safety John Torchio (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

John Torchio was asked multiple times by local reporters at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day and following the win over Oklahoma State what his decision to return for a sixth season would ultimately be. Having not relayed his decision to head coach Luke Fickell, he didn't want to make it public at that time. But as it turns out, he already had his mind made up by that point that it was time to move on. "It's funny. You guys kept pestering me but Fick wanted to sit down and talk to me and just talk about the option," Torchio told reporters. "I hadn't talked to him yet when I was talking to you guys, so I didn't want to just be like I am not coming back before I talked to Fick. That's why I pulled back. "I mean, I considered it for a little bit but my time is up here. I was ready for those guys in the safety room to step up and be the guys, but I did think about it for a little bit and talk to the coaches." Torchio spent the last five seasons with the Badgers and played in 39 games with the program. This spring, junior Hunter Wohler and seniors Kamo'i Latu and Travian Blaylock are expected to step up in his place.

Benton, Beach talk decision to begin prep for the NFL early and not play in the bowl game