There are some seasons in college football where everything breaks your way - the schedule plays to your strengths, the team stays healthy, and young players step up to contribute and add to your depth.

But some years go the other way. Key players get hurt, older players struggle, and things can go from bad to worse in a hurry. The Badgers experienced that first-hand on Saturday in their 31-17 loss to Northwestern in Evanston, where their offense, defense and special teams all made mistakes in key matchup in the Big Ten West - ones that added up to a major setback for UW as they try to make it back to another Big Ten Championship game.