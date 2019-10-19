After five consecutive home contests, the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers head on the road to face Illinois on Saturday morning. These two programs have taken completely opposite routes in conference play. The Badgers sit at a perfect 6-0 on the year - 3-0 in the conference. The Fighting Illini (2-4) limp into Saturday's matchup losers of four straight and winless in three conference games. Saturday will mark Homecoming weekend for the Illini as they look to get back to winning ways. The match-up will feature two standout running backs in the Big Ten. Junior Jonathan Taylor will lead UW as he looks to improve upon his Heisman-worthy start, while senior Reggie Corbin has averaged seven yards per carry throughout his career at Illinois. The Wisconsin defense looks to continue their dominance and solidify their place as a top unit in the nation. On the defensive side of the ball, the Badgers have scored the same amount of touchdowns (four) as they have let up. Along with our BadgerBlitz.com's staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.

KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES

Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET) TV: BTN will be broadcasting the conference battle. Kevin Kugler will serve as the play-by-play announcer with Matt Millen as the color analyst. Rick Pizzo will handle sideline duties. Where to stream the game: Via the Fox Sports app and online at FoxSports.com Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Longtime voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas serving as an analyst. Mike Heller will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com.

