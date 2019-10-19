No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois: How to watch, game predictions
After five consecutive home contests, the No. 6 Wisconsin Badgers head on the road to face Illinois on Saturday morning. These two programs have taken completely opposite routes in conference play. The Badgers sit at a perfect 6-0 on the year - 3-0 in the conference. The Fighting Illini (2-4) limp into Saturday's matchup losers of four straight and winless in three conference games.
Saturday will mark Homecoming weekend for the Illini as they look to get back to winning ways. The match-up will feature two standout running backs in the Big Ten. Junior Jonathan Taylor will lead UW as he looks to improve upon his Heisman-worthy start, while senior Reggie Corbin has averaged seven yards per carry throughout his career at Illinois.
The Wisconsin defense looks to continue their dominance and solidify their place as a top unit in the nation. On the defensive side of the ball, the Badgers have scored the same amount of touchdowns (four) as they have let up.
Along with our BadgerBlitz.com's staff predictions for the game, here is what you need to know to watch, listen, or stream the game.
KICKOFF TIMES, TV, RADIO, STREAMING AVENUES
Kickoff: 11 a.m. CT (12 p.m. ET)
TV: BTN will be broadcasting the conference battle. Kevin Kugler will serve as the play-by-play announcer with Matt Millen as the color analyst. Rick Pizzo will handle sideline duties.
Where to stream the game: Via the Fox Sports app and online at FoxSports.com
Radio: Fans can go to BadgerSportsNetwork.com. Longtime voice of Wisconsin athletics Matt Lepay (play-by-play) will call the action along with Mike Lucas serving as an analyst. Mike Heller will handle the sideline reporting. Fans can also tune in on iHeartRadio.com.
STAFF PREDICTIONS
McNamara: It's tough to make an argument to support this game being competitive from start to finish. Wisconsin's roster is just better from top to bottom in comparison to Illinois, and that will be evident from the jump. The only question in my mind is if this will be the last time the Badgers face Lovie Smith?
Wisconsin 42, Illinois 7
Kocorowski: Wisconsin rolled into Champaign undefeated two years ago after its Homecoming win but merely won a 24-10 game that included a Michael Deiter "big man" touchdown run.
This year's team is different, however. Illinois has some intriguing players on the defensive side of the ball, but I see Wisconsin racking up rushing yards on a unit that allows an average of 324 on the ground to three Big Ten opponents.
This is not coach speak -- talking to players this week, they are focused one game at a time. That does not bode well for the Illini.
Initially I thought 41-10 Wisconsin earlier this week, but I just don't know if Illinois will be able to muster enough against this defense.
Wisconsin 45, Illinois 6
Low: The only worry here for Wisconsin is the potential look-ahead factor with a massive game next week in Columbus. This Fighting Illini team will not be able to stop Jonathan Taylor and the junior will bounce back from a disappointing, by his lofty standards, performance against Michigan State. I also see Kendric Pryor having a big day following his second-half touchdown against the Spartans.
The Badgers defense will continue to roll against an offense that has put up points, but hasn't faced a group of players like Wisconsin's.
Wisconsin 38 Illinois 7