Wisconsin landed a commitment from its top wide receiver target in the 2025 recruiting class on Friday. Four-star wide receiver Eugene Hilton committed to the program. Hilton picked the Badgers over Georgia, Miami, Purdue, Ole Miss, Missouri and Kansas .

This is a big win for Wisconsin off the field.

Perception wise it’s a big deal for coach Luke Fickell to start landing four-star receivers to help power his offensive attack. Showing good pass catchers (especially in the region) that Wisconsin is a place they can flourish is huge. The Badgers have a plan for Hilton to be a big-time playmaker in their offense. Being part of something that is being built in Madison was a draw.

"I think it's an honor,” Hilton said. “You don't get very many chances to have a coach talk to you and then kind of like letting you know 'this is where we are right now and we think you can help us get to this point.' So I wouldn't say overwhelming, but it felt good to hear."

He put up 46 catches for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior in Indiana. The playmaker is also good on the basketball court. That does show off his athletic ability even more.

If the Badgers get the program off the ground under Fickell, Hilton is exactly the type of recruit it’ll happen with.