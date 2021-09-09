 BadgerBlitz - NFL Draft: Top 10 TE prospects as the 2021 season begins
NFL Draft: Top 10 TE prospects as the 2021 season begins

Jalen Wydermyer
Jalen Wydermyer (USA Today Sports Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

With the college football season underway let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 and continue with the tight ends.


1. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M  

Wydermyer is on top with that size and athletic ability. He could be a stretch player in the NFL.

2. Greg Dulcich, UCLA   

I love Dulcich's hands and ability to make people miss.

3. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina   

The level of competition that Likely faces at Coastal Carolina is a question mark but little else.

4. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin   

Ferguson is an excellent blocker to go along with his move-the-chains reliability.

5. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State   

Kolar blocks well and is reliable across the middle.

6. Cade Otton, Washington   

Otton has excellent athleticism and is a great route runner for a tight end.

7. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State  

He can be electric at times but can disappear as well. He can stretch the field.

8. Trae Barry, Boston College  

After his showing at Jacksonville State, he will rise as he impacts the Eagles' offense.

9. Josh Whyle, Cincinnatti   

A tall and slender target, Whyle has room to fill out and the angular build of many current NFL tight ends.

10. Will Mallory, Miami  

Another very solid tight end for the ‘Canes, Mallory just needs to get more looks.


