NFL Draft: Top 10 TE prospects as the 2021 season begins

With the college football season underway let’s take a look at the top prospects for the NFL Draft in 2022 and continue with the tight ends.



1. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

Wydermyer is on top with that size and athletic ability. He could be a stretch player in the NFL.

*****

2. Greg Dulcich, UCLA

I love Dulcich's hands and ability to make people miss.

*****

3. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

The level of competition that Likely faces at Coastal Carolina is a question mark but little else.

*****

4. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin

Ferguson is an excellent blocker to go along with his move-the-chains reliability.

*****

5. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Kolar blocks well and is reliable across the middle.

*****

6. Cade Otton, Washington

Otton has excellent athleticism and is a great route runner for a tight end.

*****

7. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

He can be electric at times but can disappear as well. He can stretch the field.

*****

8. Trae Barry, Boston College

After his showing at Jacksonville State, he will rise as he impacts the Eagles' offense.

*****

9. Josh Whyle, Cincinnatti

A tall and slender target, Whyle has room to fill out and the angular build of many current NFL tight ends.

*****

10. Will Mallory, Miami