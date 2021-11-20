Next up: What the future talent looks like inside the state of Wisconsin

Note: This is not an exclusive list and more prospects will emerge as Division 1 prospects this winter and spring.

While the current scholarship seniors are well established, what does the future talent look like from inside the state in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes? Following is a look at not only who could receive an offer from Wisconsin down the road, but what players may eventually play at the FBS level.

When the lights turned off at Camp Randall Stadium following Franklin's 38-17 win over Sun Prairie on Friday evening, the 2021 high school football season officially came to an end.

Wisconsin stayed inside the state for its quarterback in the 2022 class when the staff secured an early commitment from Burkett, an all-state talent from Franklin. That may not happen again in the junior cycle, but there is high-end talent at the position.

Atop the in-state list at quarterback is likely Kettle Moraine's Chase Spellman, who has visited UW a handful of times this fall. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect will undergo surgery to fix a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder this offseason. With that, schools will likely need to see him throw in person this summer before offers start to come in.

Sun Prairie's Jerry Kaminski, who led the Cardinals to a runner-up finish in the Division 1 field this fall, is also receiving early Division 1 interest. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound all-state prospect visited UW unofficially in September.

"I got to talk with Coach (Eric) Johnson, Coach (Bob) Bostad and Coach (Mickey) Turner a little bit before the game," Kaminski told BadgerBlitz.com. "It was really just catching up and talking about how the season has been going. We didn’t have much time because it was pre-game, but it was good to be able to talk when we did.

"At camp this past year Coach (Bobby) Dunn told me he really likes me and to just stay patient and focus on myself and not what attention they get. This junior year film will be big for my recruiting."

Others who are receiving early recruiting attention include Jackson Flottmeyer, who led La Crosse Aquinas to a Division 5 title on Thursday, as well as Austin Kutz (Hartford), Nate Kollath (Sussex Hamilton) and Tak Tateoka (Waukesha South).

In the sophomore class, Cade Palkowski is already a two-year starter at Oak Creek. He's also an accomplished baseball player in the 2024 cycle.