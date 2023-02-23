"Not just knowing every week, knowing there are going to be eight, nine guys in the box on every single play," Allen went on. "Playing in an offense that is more spread out, more of a threat to throw the ball deep consistently. I think it automatically is going to loosen up the defenses."

Allen let out a quick smirk when he described an excitement to run into "six man boxes." After all, he had the most attempts among Power 5 running backs into eight or more defenders with 268, according to Pro Football Focus.

MADISON - As sophomore running back Braelon Allen sat in front of a backdrop with his name and image at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl media day , the first question thrown his way was a simple one. What excited him about his role in Phil Longo' s new offense?

That image of Allen just a day before the season finale feels like a proper indication of the growing energy around the program that has only amplified in the weeks since.

Rewind, however, to roughly three and a half months earlier when Wisconsin lost to Washington State in the second week of the season. Redshirt sophomore Jack Nelson stood with his arms crossed next to junior Joe Tippmann and senior Michael Furtney, both of whom had a similar irritable look in front of a local reporters. The two responded to questions about what they saw on a pair of penalties, issues along the offensive line and gelling together, among other deflating topics.

During the season, reporters are allowed to request a few players every week and generally speak with them one-on-one. With multiple requests for offensive linemen, the group decided to do the interview together, which rarely happens. All three of them looked like they would rather be anywhere else.

The group up front never quite got things rolling during a season in which it was forced to trot out eight different starting units, whether it was due to injury or poor play.

An offensive philosophy that was prone to becoming predictable on a game-by-game, play-by-play basis did the line no favors, either. A shift to an offense that spreads the ball out more has naturally drawn the appeal of quarterbacks and receivers. That excitement carries down to the group of big men up front.

"That makes all the differences in the world," offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. said when asked about having to face eight- or nine-man boxes. "And a lot of people are going to say, 'well, we’re going to take what they give you,' but I’m not sure they do it all the time. Now there are going to be times where we don’t do it if someone makes a mistake, but there are answers built in every one of our plays to take advantage of what they’re doing, and to me that’s the difference.

"As an o-line coach, I don’t want to have to do a good job and still not have success. Like I said, if they’re going to give us the run and take away the RPOs, then we’re going to run it and it’s going to be much different. We’re running power and counter, inside zone, outside zone, it’s the same thing for my guys, it’s going to be the same exact thing. But if the extra safety shows up then we might be throwing a post instead of trying to block them, I think, are some of the differences."

Bicknell Jr. leads a group that will be return all but one starter (Tippmann) and just two players (Tippmann and Tyler Beach) who were part of the regular line rotation in 2022. The holes created by two experienced linemen were filled by a pair of veterans in Cincinnati transfers Joe Huber and Jake Renfro.

The two former Bearcats join Nelson, Furtney, Tanor Bortolini, Riley Mahlman and Trey Wedig as returnees for the Badgers with lengthy starting experience. And with the exception of a few different looks and new verbiage, the adjustment period likely won't be too long.

"It’s not going to be much different, it really isn’t," Bicknell Jr. said of what the linemen will be asked to do. "It’s a different style offense, but within what the offensive linemen are going to be doing, it’s not going to be much different.

"To be honest, I haven’t exactly studied what they did last year. I have watched them but more so studied the players and I have a good idea of what they did, but it’s not going to change that drastically as far as what those five offensive linemen are asked to do. Now what goes around them will change and the philosophy of the offense will change, but they are still going to have to block and pass protect, and believe me we want to run the ball if it’s given to us. It’s not like we’re saying we’re going to be a pass-happy team. Not at all. We’re going to run the ball and we may have one less blocker in there doing it. We may have a fullback and put him out at receiver, but those five offensive linemen, it’s going to be very similar."

Longo, along with each offensive staff member and player made available thus far, has pushed back to some degree on the notion of an Air Raid, pass-happy approach. Longo pointed to a season in 2020 when North Carolina featured two 1,000 yard rushers, and this past year when he featured three tight ends in Chapel Hill.

As Bicknell Jr., who spent time with Longo at Ole Miss and North Carolina, put it, they don't ask the guys "to do things that don't make sense," and it's a "very simple" offense for the offensive line.

"No. 1, it’s very aggravating to do a great job - all five guys do a great job and the safety is one yard away and they make the play. Because now the OL coach is terrible and so is the offensive line as opposed to now if that happens, we’re going to throw a post over his head and now everybody is happy," Bicknell Jr. said. "That’s where I really love it is that we’re not asking those guys to do things that don’t make sense.

"We might throw a screen out there, we might get it out of our hands quick, the quarterback may pull it and run - well, if the quarterback throws a screen or pulls it and runs, our five guys are doing whatever. We may have just whiffed on a block and we throw an RPO (run-pass option) for 60 yards so in that sense, it’s very o-line friendly in that it’s very simple. It sets us up for success and as a coach and as a player, I think that’s really exciting."