{{ timeAgo('2018-10-15 10:11:18 -0500') }} football

Need To Know: Badgers hoping to bounce back against Illinois

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
MADISON, Wis. - The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will return home to Camp Randall Stadium this weekend for a matchup against Illinois (3-3, 1-2). Wisconsin will looked to get back on track following their 38-13 loss to Michigan last weekend, and the news and notes you need to know for this week's game are included below.

Darren Lee

GAME ESSENTIALS

Series: Wisconsin leads, 41-36-7

In Madison: Wisconsin leads, 22-16-4

Venue: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wis.

Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CST

Broadcast: FS1 -- Justin Kutcher (Play-by-play), Demarco Murray (Analyst)

Radio: Badger Sports Network

PRELIMINARY INJURY REPORT

QUESTIONABLE OUT OUT FOR SEASON

CB Travian Blaylock - Leg

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk -- Leg

TE Zander Neuville - Leg

ILB Griffin Grady - Leg

OLB Mason Platter - Leg

S D'Cota Dixon - Leg

DE Garrett Rand - Leg

CB Faion Hicks - Leg

OL Blake Smithback - Leg

RB Bradrick Shaw - Leg

S Scott Nelson - Leg

S Reggie Pearson - Leg

ILLINOIS WEEK DEPTH CHART

Projected Depth Chart
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

A. Hornibrook (R-JR | 6-4, 219)

J. Coan (SO | 6-3, 211)

RB

J. Taylor (SO | 5-11, 211)

T. Deal (SR | 6-1, 222)

FB

A. Ingold (SR | 6-2, 242)

M. Stokke (R-SO | 6-2, 225)

WR

K. Pryor (SO | 5-11, 181)

D. Davis (SO | 6-0, 196)

WR

A.J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 203)

J. Dunn (SO | 5-7, 172)

TE

K. Penniston (JR | 6-4, 243)

J. Ferguson (R-FR | 6-5, 239)

LT

J. Dietzen (JR | 6-6, 323) OR

C. Van Lanen (SO | 6-5, 311)

LG

M. Deiter (SR | 6-6, 310)

D. Moorman (JR | 6-5, 306)

C

T. Biadasz (SO | 6-3, 319)

J. Erdmann (JR | 6-6, 325)

RG

B. Benzschawel (SR | 6-6, 315)

M. Kapoi (SR | 6-3, 308)

RT

D. Edwards (JR | 6-7, 315)

L. Bruss (R-FR | 6-5, 303)



DE

M. Henningson (R-FR | 6-3, 277)

D. Pfaff (JR | 6-2, 284)

NT

O. Sagapolu (SR | 6-2, 342)

B. Williams (FR | 6-2, 301)

DE

K. Lyles (R-FR | 6-3, 323)

A. Vopal (R-FR | 6-6, 300)

OLB

A. Van Ginkel (SR | 6-4, 236)

C. Bell (SO | 6-4, 247)

ILB

T.J. Edwards (SR | 6-1, 242)

C. Orr (JR | 6-0, 232)

ILB

R. Connelly (SR | 6-3, 237)

M. Maskalunas (SO | 6-3, 229)

OLB

Z. Baun (JR | 6-3, 230)

T. Johnson (JR | 6-3, 240)

CB

C. Williams (SO | 6-0, 185) OR

D. Harrell (R-FR | 6-2, 182)

SS

D. Dixon (SR | 5-10, 198)

S. Currens (SO | 6-3, 206)

FS

S. Nelson (R-FR | 6-2, 202)

E. Burrell (SO | 6-0, 191)

CB

F. Hicks (R-FR | 5-10, 184)

M. Cone (SO | 5-9, 176)




P

A. Lotti (JR | 6-0, 187)

C. Allen (JR | 6-0, 172)

FG

R. Gaglianone (SR | 5-11, 238)

C. Larsh (R-FR | 5-10, 185)

KO

Z. Hintze (JR | 6-0, 186)

P.J. Rosowski (SR | 6-3, 224)

LS

A. Bay (SO | 6-0, 225)

J. Bernhagen (SO | 6-2, 229)

H

C. Allen (JR | 6-0, 172)

P.J. Rosowski (SR | 6-3, 224)

PR

J. Dunn (SO | 5-7, 172)

K. Pryor (SO | 5-11, 181)

KR

A. Cruickshank (FR | 5-9, 154)

K. Pryor (SO | 5-11, 181)

