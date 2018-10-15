Need To Know: Badgers hoping to bounce back against Illinois
MADISON, Wis. - The No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will return home to Camp Randall Stadium this weekend for a matchup against Illinois (3-3, 1-2). Wisconsin will looked to get back on track following their 38-13 loss to Michigan last weekend, and the news and notes you need to know for this week's game are included below.
GAME ESSENTIALS
Series: Wisconsin leads, 41-36-7
In Madison: Wisconsin leads, 22-16-4
Venue: Camp Randall Stadium -- Madison, Wis.
Kickoff: 11:00 a.m. CST
Broadcast: FS1 -- Justin Kutcher (Play-by-play), Demarco Murray (Analyst)
Radio: Badger Sports Network
PRELIMINARY INJURY REPORT
|QUESTIONABLE
|OUT
|OUT FOR SEASON
|
CB Travian Blaylock - Leg
|
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk -- Leg
|
TE Zander Neuville - Leg
|
ILB Griffin Grady - Leg
|
OLB Mason Platter - Leg
|
S D'Cota Dixon - Leg
|
DE Garrett Rand - Leg
|
CB Faion Hicks - Leg
|
OL Blake Smithback - Leg
|
RB Bradrick Shaw - Leg
|
S Scott Nelson - Leg
|
S Reggie Pearson - Leg
ILLINOIS WEEK DEPTH CHART
|Pos.
|First Team
|Second Team
|
QB
|
A. Hornibrook (R-JR | 6-4, 219)
|
J. Coan (SO | 6-3, 211)
|
RB
|
J. Taylor (SO | 5-11, 211)
|
T. Deal (SR | 6-1, 222)
|
FB
|
A. Ingold (SR | 6-2, 242)
|
M. Stokke (R-SO | 6-2, 225)
|
WR
|
K. Pryor (SO | 5-11, 181)
|
D. Davis (SO | 6-0, 196)
|
WR
|
A.J. Taylor (JR | 5-11, 203)
|
J. Dunn (SO | 5-7, 172)
|
TE
|
K. Penniston (JR | 6-4, 243)
|
J. Ferguson (R-FR | 6-5, 239)
|
LT
|
J. Dietzen (JR | 6-6, 323) OR
|
C. Van Lanen (SO | 6-5, 311)
|
LG
|
M. Deiter (SR | 6-6, 310)
|
D. Moorman (JR | 6-5, 306)
|
C
|
T. Biadasz (SO | 6-3, 319)
|
J. Erdmann (JR | 6-6, 325)
|
RG
|
B. Benzschawel (SR | 6-6, 315)
|
M. Kapoi (SR | 6-3, 308)
|
RT
|
D. Edwards (JR | 6-7, 315)
|
L. Bruss (R-FR | 6-5, 303)
|
|
|
DE
|
M. Henningson (R-FR | 6-3, 277)
|
D. Pfaff (JR | 6-2, 284)
|
NT
|
O. Sagapolu (SR | 6-2, 342)
|
B. Williams (FR | 6-2, 301)
|
DE
|
K. Lyles (R-FR | 6-3, 323)
|
A. Vopal (R-FR | 6-6, 300)
|
OLB
|
A. Van Ginkel (SR | 6-4, 236)
|
C. Bell (SO | 6-4, 247)
|
ILB
|
T.J. Edwards (SR | 6-1, 242)
|
C. Orr (JR | 6-0, 232)
|
ILB
|
R. Connelly (SR | 6-3, 237)
|
M. Maskalunas (SO | 6-3, 229)
|
OLB
|
Z. Baun (JR | 6-3, 230)
|
T. Johnson (JR | 6-3, 240)
|
CB
|
C. Williams (SO | 6-0, 185) OR
|
D. Harrell (R-FR | 6-2, 182)
|
SS
|
D. Dixon (SR | 5-10, 198)
|
S. Currens (SO | 6-3, 206)
|
FS
|
S. Nelson (R-FR | 6-2, 202)
|
E. Burrell (SO | 6-0, 191)
|
CB
|
F. Hicks (R-FR | 5-10, 184)
|
M. Cone (SO | 5-9, 176)
|
|
|
|
P
|
A. Lotti (JR | 6-0, 187)
|
C. Allen (JR | 6-0, 172)
|
FG
|
R. Gaglianone (SR | 5-11, 238)
|
C. Larsh (R-FR | 5-10, 185)
|
KO
|
Z. Hintze (JR | 6-0, 186)
|
P.J. Rosowski (SR | 6-3, 224)
|
LS
|
A. Bay (SO | 6-0, 225)
|
J. Bernhagen (SO | 6-2, 229)
|
H
|
C. Allen (JR | 6-0, 172)
|
P.J. Rosowski (SR | 6-3, 224)
|
PR
|
J. Dunn (SO | 5-7, 172)
|
K. Pryor (SO | 5-11, 181)
|
KR
|
A. Cruickshank (FR | 5-9, 154)
|
K. Pryor (SO | 5-11, 181)
___________________________________________________
