MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) will head out back on the road this weekend to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3) in State College on Saturday, with kickoff slated for 11 a.m. at Beaver Stadium. The news and notes you need to know in the run-up to the game are included below.