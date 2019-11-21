On Thursday afternoon, forward Micah Potter announced via social media that the NCAA Committee for Legislative Relief (CLR) again rejected his eligibility waiver to play immediately.

Now confirmed, the Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball program will be without a key piece of the frontcourt until late December.

Potter transferred from Ohio State to Wisconsin last season, with the latter program announcing the news in December 2018.

Earlier this month, head coach Greg Gard confirmed Wisconsin was granted a telephone hearing that would involve UW, Potter and the CLR.

The Wisconsin State Journal's Jim Polzin and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Jeff Potrykus detailed the process of the hearing with the committee. Both reports noted Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez would be on the call, among other representatives.

Potter now must continue to sit for the next six games, which includes a Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup at N.C. State and conference matchups against Indiana and Rutgers. He will be able to return to game action on Dec. 21 when Wisconsin (3-1) takes on Milwaukee inside the Kohl Center.