Natrell Jamerson capped off his senior season at Wisconsin with a strong year as the team's free safety, and now he gets a chance to take his talents to the NFL after the New Orleans Saints selected him with the No. 164 overall pick (Round 5) of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Jamerson played in 47 games for the Badgers during four seasons, finding a home at free safety during his senior season after starting his career at wide receiver before moving to cornerback. He was also an effective return man for the Badgers during his career, and turned in to a sure tackler at safety in his one year in the starting lineup.

In 2017, Jamerson started all 14 games with 51 tackles, two interceptions with 3.5 tackles for loss. He could also have a significant impact on special teams with the Saints.

At the NFL Combine, Jamerson ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash (tied for the second fastest among safeties) and bench-pressed 225 pounds 25 times (tied for first).