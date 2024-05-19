"Even though I'm proudly committed to the Gophers, I believe it's important to explore all my options and ensure I'm making the best decision for my future," Karmo posted on social media Sunday evening.

Despite being committed to Minnesota since April 12th, three-star, in-state edge rusher Emmanuel Karmo announced that three other Big Ten programs will get official visits this summer.

The Gophers are already set to have the 6-foot-2, 225-pound commit back on campus the weekend of June 7th.

However, Minnesota will have to fend off the likes of Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Nebraska.

Wisconsin will get Karmo's first official visit on May 31st. After his official with the Gophers, Karmo will then round out his June with visits to Ohio State on June 14th and Nebraska on June 21st.

Karmo is currently part of a Minnesota 2025 class that includes seven total commitments and class ranked 40th nationally, according to Rivals.com.