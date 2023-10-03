Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove takes a look at some of the most intriguing storylines in the Midwest as the calendar flips to October. That includes contested recruiting battles, additional five-star prospects, potential elite receiver movement and a chance for the Big Ten to win its first recruiting title of the Rivals era. THIS SERIES: Mid-South storylines

WHICH PROGRAM WILL WIN OUT FOR RYAN WINGO?

The St. Louis (Mo.) University High standout is currently the highest-ranked 2024 prospect left on the board and the only five-star that has yet to announce a college decision. Wingo's recruitment has taken a number of twists and turns with Tennessee once considered the destination prior to a group of new programs stealing the momentum. Tennessee could likely be out of the picture with Texas emerging as the new media darling pick for Wingo. While Texas could very well land what many could argue as the freakiest athlete left on the board, Missouri is not out of the mix and despite what has been reported, Wingo maintains that he is not a silent commit to Texas. This will be a fun recruitment to follow down the stretch and even though Texas and Missouri look to be the programs with the best chance to land the elite pass catcher, the longer his recruitment goes, the more likely we are to see new programs come in with a strong pitch – especially with the lack of elite receiver talent left on the board.

*****

WILL MISSOURI KEEP WILLIAMS NWANERI IN THE FOLD?

Nwaneri shocked many when he announced his pledge to the Missouri over longtime favorites Oklahoma and Georgia on Aug. 14. Just a few days after his announcement, the five-star defensive lineman was spotted wearing Oklahoma gloves during his team's pre-season scrimmage in turn leading to speculation that Nwaneri was far from a lock to remain with the Tigers. The facts are this, Nwaneri is the highest-ranked defensive prospect in the 2024 class, he could make a push for the top overall spot in 2024 and Oklahoma, Georgia and others aren't likely to end their pursuit of the dynamic defensive lineman anytime soon. Missouri's red hot start along with Luther Burden's emergence as one of college football's best receivers – after shunning national powers to play at Missouri – will only help the cause of Eliah Drinkwitz and staff, but this recruitment won't be over until Nwaneri signs on the dotted line come Dec. 20.

*****

MIDWEST RECEIVERS

Mylan Graham (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Midwest has an unusual amount of wide receiver talent in the 2024 class with eight of the 26 Rivals250 receivers calling the region home. Wingo remains the lone receiver from the elite group yet to announce his pledge with Mylan Graham and Jeremiah McClellan committed to Ohio State, Cam Williams to Notre Dame, NiTareon Tuggle to Georgia, Nicholas Marsh to Michigan State, I'Marion Stewart to Michigan and Kyan Berry-Johnson to Wisconsin. One would assume things were pretty cut and dry with seven of the eight locked in to a program, but this is where it gets interesting. Graham is heavily connected to Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline and should Hartline receive a head coaching opportunity prior to signing day, Graham could follow him or re-open his recruitment. McClellan, while solid with his pledge to the Buckeyes, is being heavily pursued by Oregon and his home state Missouri Tigers which potentially leaves an opening for a change of plans. Schools are continuing to pursue Tuggle, and with the recent decommitment of Ny Carr, one begins to wonder if Tuggle could follow suit. Then you have Marsh who is currently committed to a Michigan State program that is going through a coaching change and is fresh off of a game day visit to Colorado which appeared to go as good as coach Prime and staff could have hoped for. Williams seems to be a lock to Notre Dame and same can be said about Berry-Johnson to Wisconsin and Stewart to Michigan. But, all three are having phenomenal seasons and with few elite uncommitted receivers across the nation, we could see a whole lot of moving and shaking among the Midwest receiver group.

*****

NEW FIVE-STARS EMERGING

CJ Carr (Rivals.com)

*****

COULD OHIO STATE WIN THE NATIONAL RECRUITING TITLE?

Air Noland (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)