The recruiting spotlight shines bright at certain times of the calendar year and the spring camp season is one of those times. Take a look at which 2025 players will be in the spotlight, continuing with five prospects from the Midwest region.

Grant Beerman (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Beerman has been putting in work this offseason to gain more muscle, improve his speed and get better overall as a linebacker. Programs all around the Midwest are already noticing his play and several have offered him this winter. He’s already visited Michigan State, Notre Dame, Rutgers and Ohio State. There is another level that his recruitment can easily get to if he continues to improve. Programs may want to act fast. Beerman wants to take June official visits and be committed before his senior season. *****

There might not be a defensive lineman in the region who is more interesting than Marks. The former Missouri commit backed off his pledge to the Tigers in October after being committed for just a month. Things were quiet in his recruitment until the contact period when he picked up several offers, with Florida, Georgia, Utah and Texas A&M being among the most notable. Marks is difficult to project at the next level. He could be a classic defensive end or he could slide inside to play defensive tackle. His quickness and feet also make him a candidate for a move to offensive tackle. If Marks hits the camp circuit, he could continue to see his stock rise in a major way. *****

Miller had a fantastic junior season, primarily rushing the ball. In 2023, he had 1,439 all-purpose yards, 1,207 of it coming on the ground. He’s got a mix of skills and size that college coaches around the country covet. He recently dropped a top eight of Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri, Michigan State, Kansas State and Miami. As he continues to refine his game as a receiver his offer list will continue to swell. Miller will be a name to know after the spring is over. *****

The lineman from Kentucky recently released a top 10 of NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Louisville, Penn State, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, Indiana and Virginia. He’s had a good winter with several new offers coming his way after a good performance at the Underclassman Combine in San Antonio. Sowells projects as a center at the college level but his versatility makes him attractive to college coaches. He could plug in easily at guard if a team has an established center to get on the field earlier. The more he can get out and show people his versatile skill set and mean streak on the field the better. *****