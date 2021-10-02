Michigan Wolverines Football: Paul Chryst Credits U-M's Stifling Defense

Michigan picked up its first win as an underdog under head coach Jim Harbaugh — true story — and notched a key road win, something the Wolverines have struggled with over the last several years. Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said his team had a long way to go, but he credited the Wolverines for dominating his team pretty much from start to finish.

"First of all, give credit to a good Michigan football team," he said. "They beat us."

Soundly, and on both sides of the ball. The Wolverines notched six sacks, pressured the Badgers' quarterbacks a number of times and were all over the running game. Wisconsin had rushed for about 700 yards in the previous two meetings but managed only 43 on 32 carries Saturday.

U-M's interior defense and linebacker play had a lot to do with that. Chris Hinton notched four tackles, Mazi Smith two assists and a half tackle for loss, but they were critical in plugging gaps. Donovan Jeter, too, was solid, notching two stops.

End David Ojabo had his best game in a Michigan uniform, leading the team with seven tackles and 2.5 sacks.

