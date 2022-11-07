"It started from the beginning of the game," Wahl said of Klesmit. "Max was out there kind of bringing some energy and some fire to us. We had a good start and he just kept that going throughout the game and set the tone for our energy for this game."

His stat line won’t jump off the page with 11 points, four rebounds and a steal but his steady presence was exactly what Greg Gard and the coaching staff had in mind when they brought him in.

It might surprise folks who check in on the result after the game by checking the box score to see who logged the most minutes. It wasn’t Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn or Steven Crowl. Instead, transfer guard Max Klesmit led the way with 30 minutes of playing time.

During the preseason, Klesmit drew comparisons to past pesky guards like Josh Gasser and Brad Davison from Gard. In his first game action as a Badger, that familiar style of play from a Wisconsin guard showed up.

"Max (Klesmit) is very similar to a lot of guys we’ve had here in the past in terms of the emotion he plays with, the toughness he plays with," head coach Greg Gard said after the win. "It’s good to see him knock down some shots."

Klesmit introduced himself to the Kohl Center crowd four minutes into the season with a three point basket. Klesmit found himself open in that spot after having the ball swung to him in the flow of the offense.

The basket was the start of what became just an 11 point night for the transfer guard but the toughness Gard referred to showed up throughout.

To open the second half, he flew in from the wing to snatch a rebound off a South Dakota jumper. He helped out Wahl who found himself in a tough spot - he had sealed off his assignment under the basket but wasn't in great position given the long ricochet.

Wahl and Klesmit tag teamed on the defensive end later in the contest as well. Defending in the post, Klesmit batted away an entry pass which fell in the hands of Wahl. The junior guard won't be credited with the steal in the box score but he left that on platter for Wahl to make the play.

In a year where Wisconsin will feature a rotation filled with players stepping into new roles or joining a new program, it's clear Wisconsin found a gem in the transfer portal in Max Klesmit.