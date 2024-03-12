Tucker Ashford, a sophomore from Fort Worth, Texas, is just beginning to see his recruitment take off. Prior to last week, he held just one scholarship from Massachusetts. Then, the Badgers dropped in for his first Power 4 offer.

“I mean, I was ecstatic. To be honest, I didn’t know that it was even coming," Ashford told BadgerBlitz.com. "My coach had just started connecting with them about me, and it just kinda happened out of nowhere. I was practically jumping out of my seat.”