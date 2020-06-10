News More News
Mailbag Part 2: Bollers' timeline, potential flips and the 2022 in-staters

When is T.J. Bollers committing? 

Four-star edge T.J. Bollers could be close to committing to Wisconsin.
Four-star edge T.J. Bollers could be close to committing to Wisconsin. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Towards the end of May, there were rumblings that T.J. Bollers could make his decision on June 6. That date has obviously come and gone, but I don't think it has anything to do with the four-star prospect changing his mind or looking at a different school outside of Wisconsin. The Rivals100 prospect is also considering Penn State, Alabama, Iowa State, Nebraska and potentially Notre Dame, which recently offered.

Talking to some more people this week, I'd expect news on the 6-foot-3, 250-pound edge prospect to drop within the next 48 hours (Thursday, at the latest). On the record, Bollers mentioned "an early June, mid-(June decision)."

“Once I’m committed I’m going to be committed to that place,” Bollers told Rivals.com. “I’m not going to take anymore visits after that because I guess I feel like that is kind of disrespectful. Because then I guess you’re like second-guessing yourself at that point. I don’t want to have any other doubts. I want to be all in.”

Any players currently committed to other programs that Wisconsin is actively looking to flip?

Tyler Kiehne committed to UCLA this spring.
Tyler Kiehne committed to UCLA this spring. (Rvials.com)
{{ article.author_name }}