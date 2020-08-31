Of the remaining prospects on Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting board, I think the next domino to fall is Nolan Rucci. The four-star prospect had hoped to take officials this fall, but that likely won't be an option. And while no one from Rucci's camp has given any indication that a commitment is forthcoming, he has walked around Wisconsin's and Penn State's campuses this summer on his own. Those two schools are believed to be the frontrunners in his recruitment, and I continue to hear a "sooner rather than later" when it comes to a decision.