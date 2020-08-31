 What happens if there is no college football this winter or spring in the Big Ten?
Mailbag: Next to commit to UW, OLBs in 2021 and future roster crunches

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

BadgerBlitz.com dives into its message board to take questions from subscribers in this week's recruiting mailbag.


Who is the next commit in the 2021 class?

Four-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci.
Of the remaining prospects on Wisconsin's 2021 recruiting board, I think the next domino to fall is Nolan Rucci. The four-star prospect had hoped to take officials this fall, but that likely won't be an option. And while no one from Rucci's camp has given any indication that a commitment is forthcoming, he has walked around Wisconsin's and Penn State's campuses this summer on his own. Those two schools are believed to be the frontrunners in his recruitment, and I continue to hear a "sooner rather than later" when it comes to a decision.

What freshman on the men’s basketball team appears to be more impressive than the ranking so far in practice?

Four-star 2020 signee Jonathan Davis.
